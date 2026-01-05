Dubai: e& UAE, the flagship telecommunications arm of global technology group e&, inked a landmark agreement with Al Rayan Investments to deliver high-speed managed Wi-Fi services connecting more than 42,000 residents across two of Abu Dhabi’s largest workforce and humanitarian communities, the Construction Workers Residential City (CWRC) Labor Camp and the Moon Flower Humanitarian City.

Under the agreement, e& UAE will design, deploy, and operate a high-speed, fully managed Wi-Fi network that provides high-quality internet, reliable coverage, secure access, and centralised performance management across both communities. The service will enable thousands of workers and displaced individuals to stay connected with their families, access digital services, and participate more fully in community life.

The MoU signing was attended by senior management from both e& and Al Rayan Investments who have played a key role in the implementation of the project, mainly Sultan Al Dhaheri, General Manager of e& UAE in Abu Dhabi, Saeed Al Yabhouni, CEO of Al Rayan Investments, Nader Nasseem General Manager, CWRC Labor Camp and Abdullah Al Ali Director of Operations, Moonflower Humanitarian City.

Sultan Al Dhaheri, General Manager of e& UAE in Abu Dhabi, said: “Connectivity is a fundamental right in today’s world, and every connection we build should make life a little easier for someone. Our work with Al Rayan Investment helps extend access to communities that need it most, connecting everyone and keeping people close to what matters: their families, their work, and their community. Through this partnership, we’re making sure that technology serves people first, advancing the UAE’s vision for inclusive, connected living.”

Saeed Al Yabhouni, CEO of Al Rayan Investments, said: “Real estate is ultimately about people and communities, not properties. And beyond housing, building strong communities is about giving people the means to connect and belong. This partnership with e& UAE ensures that the communities we build are connected, giving every resident the chance to stay in touch with their families, access information easily, and feel part of a larger community.”

This initiative is part of e& UAE’s continuous investment in intelligent connectivity services and next-generation network management solutions to ensure technology uplifts every community it reaches. It stems from the shared commitment of two leading national brands to make digital access universal, empowering people regardless of circumstance to participate in the country’s connected future. In line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which places people at the heart of sustainable development, this partnership is set to advance national goals in digital transformation, inclusion, and wellbeing, positioning Abu Dhabi as a model for connected, compassionate urban living.

