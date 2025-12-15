Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has announced its comprehensive 2030 Strategy. Guided by a set of strategic pillars, the strategy seeks to maximize development impact and effectiveness by fostering sustainable global economic growth and delivering development-focused aid and investments. It also aims to strengthen the national economy through export financing, broaden access to international markets for UAE exporters, and enhance their global competitiveness.

ADFD’s 2030 Strategy focuses on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations and initiatives, prioritizing key sectors, and pioneering a range of financing tools and solutions. Aligned with global best practices in development, the strategy serves as a key pillar supporting the UAE’s foreign development assistance policy, while reinforcing partnerships with regional and international development institutions engaged in sustainable development.

His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said: “Following 54 years of leadership in global development, the new strategy marks a critical milestone in ADFD's journey. Guided by the vision of the wise leadership, the strategy establishes an effective operational framework for achieving a sustainable and positive impact, promoting international economic development, and supporting national economic growth.

“Under its new strategy, ADFD will deploy innovative, adaptive financing models that simultaneously advance beneficiary priorities and enhance UAE export competitiveness. As a result, ADFD will take a proactive approach, responding to rapid economic shifts within the global development landscape, while strengthening partnerships with local, regional, and international institutions. Human capital remains the strategic engine driving institutional excellence and ensuring the optimal implementation of the strategy. Thus, ADFD’s 2030 Strategy emphasizes the strengthening of institutional capacities, alongside the provision of comprehensive enabling support to upskill cadres.”

ADFD will continue to support high impact projects that accelerate social and economic development in developing countries, as highlighted by Al Suwaidi. The fund will focus on critical sectors such as infrastructure, energy and electricity, agriculture, water, and food security, as well as education and health services. ADFD will also address key global issues, including empowering women, addressing climate change, advanced technology, and working towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With its five-year strategy, ADFD aims to fulfill its vision ‘to be a global leader in enabling sustainable development and empowering export growth worldwide.’ The strategy also supports the fund’s mission of ‘enabling sustainable development and economic growth by delivering innovative financing solutions that support national development and exports through expanded partnerships.’

Through this ambitious strategy, ADFD underscores its commitment to reinforcing the UAE’s position as an effective and influential driver in shaping the future of global development, by financing projects that contribute to global prosperity while supporting the growth and diversification of the national economy.