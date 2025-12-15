Cairo: Palm Hills announces its agreement with Marriott International to develop The St. Regis Hotel & Residences Palm Hills, Cairo – a new icon of luxury hospitality set to elevate Egypt’s tourism landscape. Located within P/X, Palm Hills’s most elevated residential concept, the hotel is anticipated to include 150 luxury guestrooms, 50 serviced apartments in addition to 150 branded residences crafted to meet the highest international standards.

This strategic collaboration underscores Palm Hills’s commitment to advancing Egypt’s tourism sector and shaping fully integrated, world-class communities. By introducing one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands to West Cairo, Palm Hills reinforces its vision to position Egypt as a leading destination for luxury tourism, investment, and exceptional living.

The hotel will be situated in the heart of the Palm Hills October at the iconic P/X project with views of The Great Pyramids and at very close proximity to the newly inaugurated Grand Egyptian Museum and just steps away from Palm Hills’ 27-hole golf course designed by Nicklaus Design — the world’s leading golf course designer. Anticipated to open in 2030, the hotel will offer a prime location for visitors seeking both luxury and convenience. The location strengthens West Cairo’s position as a growing tourism hub, offering immediate access to Egypt’s most celebrated landmarks.

The hotel plans to feature exceptional dining destinations, a world-class spa, a fully equipped fitness center, multiple pools, a children’s club, and state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities — all designed to deliver the exquisite experiences and uncompromising level of bespoke service that St. Regis is renowned for.

The branded residences aim to introduce a new level of contemporary luxury, combining privacy, comfort, and world-class hospitality. Designed for exquisite living, the residences plan to offer exceptional convenience, effortless access to amenities, and bespoke service to elevate the everyday. Residents will enjoy a refined lifestyle enhanced by the signature St. Regis Butler service best-in-class concierge team, and a fully integrated living environment that blends functional elegance with elevated comfort.

Yasseen Mansour, Chairman & Group CEO, stated: “Introducing the St. Regis brand to West Cairo reflects Egypt’s strong standing as a key tourism destination and its steady progress on the global stage. With the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum and its positive impact on tourism and cultural development, this partnership supports national plans to develop Egypt’s tourism infrastructure. It also improves the level of hospitality by offering integrated hotel experiences that strengthen Egypt’s international position and attract foreign investment that supports the sector’s growth.”

“Palm Hills’ strategy focuses on supporting Egypt’s hospitality sector through major investments and by developing a growing portfolio of high-quality projects. We are expanding our hospitality offerings in a sustainable way, with plans to add up to 3,000 hotel rooms in the coming years. This reflects our commitment to building a strong hospitality platform that meets future market needs and contributes to Egypt’s economic development.” Mansour added.

Hazem Badran, CO-CEO & Managing Director of Palm Hills, stated: “Extending our relationship with Marriott International reflects Palm Hills’ unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of Egypt’s tourism sector — a vital pillar of national economic development. With the St. Regis brand, we are introducing an international benchmark of luxury to West Cairo, attracting visitors, investment, and global attention, and setting new standards for integrated, tourism-driven development that strengthen Egypt’s position on the regional and global tourism map.”

P/X encompasses a full spectrum of experiences, including commercial, hospitality, retail, entertainment, recreational, and wellness offerings, with direct extension into Palm Hills Sports Club October. The project features a range of fully finished units — including villas, townhouses, and apartments — all designed with unobstructed views at the most prestigious address in West Cairo.

About Palm Hills Developments

Palm Hills Developments ("PHD"), is the leading real estate developer in Egypt, grown over 25 years of success. The Company builds integrated communities and has one of the most diversified land bank portfolios in Egypt, spreading over 37 million square meters ("sqm"). PHD’s product offerings include primary homes in West Cairo, East Cairo and Alexandria, as well as secondary homes on the North Coast along with five operating hotels across all the operating regions and three sports clubs in East, West and Badya. Having delivered thousands of residential and commercial units within its distinguished developments, PHD continues to expand its footprint with multiple ongoing projects across its key regions.

And with its latest acquisition of 32.61% in Taaleem Management Services-Egypt’s leading higher education provider-which operates through two operating assets Nahda University and Badya University, as well as the under-development Memphis University in East Cairo, the company can strengthen its position and diversify its revenues streams.

Through its three core verticals—Real Estate, Education, and Hospitality—Palm Hills Developments is uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem tailored to the evolving needs of its growing customer base.

PHD is traded on the Egyptian Stock Exchange since 2008 under the symbol "PHDC.CA". For more information, please visit: https://ir.palmhillsdevelopments.com/

