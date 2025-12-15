Dubai, UAE: Mastercard signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madari Space to explore opportunities for collaboration. The initiative aims to assess how such technologies could support future digital infrastructure needs with a focus on security, resilience, and sustainability.

As global data volumes surge and terrestrial data centers face physical and environmental challenges, there is growing interest in alternative solutions. Space-based data centers offer potential benefits such as energy efficiency and sustainability and could help deliver improved performance and reliability.

Madari Space, an Emirati startup headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is developing advanced space-based data processing capabilities.

Together, Mastercard and Madari Space aim to explore ways to use innovative technologies to strengthen and secure resilient digital ecosystems and future possibilities for advanced technologies such as AI.

“Madari Space is redefining the future of sovereign data management by building secure, dedicated orbital data centers for governments and enterprises, adding unprecedented layers of resilience beyond terrestrial vulnerabilities. With Mastercard’s extensive global expertise in cybersecurity and digital trust, they are a valued technology collaborator as we jointly usher in a new era of secure, space-based digital infrastructure,” said Shareef Al Romaithi, Founder & CEO of Madari Space.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to harnessing the power of innovation to secure the entire digital ecosystem. Our collaboration with Madari Space reinforces our dedication to maintain continuity, security, and sustainability for decades to come through our Security Solutions. We look forward to sharing our expertise in developing secure, resilient, and sustainable technologies as we explore the next generation of infrastructure,” said J.K. Khalil, EVP and Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard.

About Mastercard

