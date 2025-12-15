Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled the design for the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque, a landmark project that will form the spiritual and cultural heart of the island. Accommodating up to 1,000 worshippers, the mosque is designed to reflect a seamless dialogue between Islamic tradition and modern architectural expression.



Positioned along the island’s central spine, the mosque reinforces Nakheel’s vision to create community-centred destinations that inspire connection, well-being and belonging.



Designed by global architecture practice Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque reinterprets classic Islamic forms through a contemporary lens. The structure’s cascading textile-inspired canopy extends gracefully from the roof to the courtyard, offering shade and visual continuity with the surrounding landscape.



SOM’s design embodies calmness and inclusivity, with clear pathways, landscaped walkways and generous ablution spaces that encourage a reflective, welcoming experience. Natural light is softly diffused throughout, creating tranquil interiors that elevate the spiritual experience while offering comfort and serenity.



Standing at 40 metres, the mosque’s minaret will serve as a prominent feature across Palm Jebel Ali, a symbolic beacon of faith and unity. Its refined geometric composition mirrors the harmony and order integral to both Islamic art and SOM’s design philosophy.



Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque reflects our commitment to building communities that enrich lives and foster belonging. Designed as an architectural icon and a place of worship and peace, it will serve the island’s residents and visitors while standing as a symbol of spiritual harmony and cultural dialogue. Working with SOM enables us to bring forward a design that is both contemporary and timeless, aligning with our broader vision for Dubai’s continued growth and prosperity.”

Chris Cooper, Partner at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), said: “SOM’s design for the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque reinterprets Emirati vernacular architecture for a new generation. Inspired by the island’s coastal landscape, the design celebrates the interplay of geometry, light and material through a sweeping woven canopy that filters sunlight and draws the sea breeze into the heart of the mosque. The result is a serene yet striking sanctuary, deeply rooted in Emirati tradition while embracing the future – a spiritual anchor that unites faith, community and the natural rhythms of the sea.”



Spanning seven islands across 13.4 km and featuring 16 fronds with over 90 km of beachfront, Palm Jebel Ali is being developed as a world-class destination that embodies Dubai’s future vision under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding:

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

