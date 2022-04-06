Announcement continues IFS expansion of its commercial aviation MRO footprint across Asia-Pacific and globally

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced the Japan Airlines maintenance and engineering subsidiary, JAL Engineering Co., Ltd., has selected IFS to support fleet-wide long range maintenance planning. The IFS solution, to be deployed in the cloud, will provide long range planners with the unified information insights they need to quickly develop and share regulatory-compliant fleet maintenance plans that best support aircraft availability, task yield, and hangar utilization for nearly 200 aircraft.

The IFS fleet planning solution replaces a JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. legacy fleet maintenance planning process that required extensive manual intervention. The IFS solution will allow the engineering team to manage more aircraft with reduced human intervention due to an efficient user experience, reduction in manual processes, real-time alerts, and automated processes.

Deployed in the cloud, IFS’s planning and maintenance solution will improve visibility across the organization by providing real time planning updates. JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. staff will now be able to effectively examine the impact of key strategic decisions in the organization – such as modifying aircraft induction/retirement, adjusting resource levels or changing utilization levels – while also comparing key performance indicators.

IFS continues to grow its footprint in the Asia-Pacific commercial aviation and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market, adding JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. alongside China Airlines, Qantas, TAE Aerospace and more.

“After an extensive market review, JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. selected IFS for its experience in the industry, strong existing reference customers and its complementary fit with our long-term MRO strategy,” explained Ryo Tamura, President, JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. “With IFS fleet maintenance planning software JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. can automate processes that were previously manual and labor intensive, improve team collaboration by allowing planners to work on a single plan simultaneously, and ultimately decrease aircraft downtime and maximize task yield.”

Gerry Fosnick, President, IFS Japan, added “This latest selection affirms the fact that IFS is trusted by some of the world’s leading airlines and MRO providers to support fleet-wide maintenance planning and operations. We look forward to working with JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. to better manage its long-range fleet maintenance plans now and into the future.”

JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. has been performing maintenance on thousands of airplanes with a wide range of highly skilled engineers. Its main bases are located at the Haneda (HND), Narita (NRT), and Osaka (ITM) airports. JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. holds numerous certifications from many countries and regions throughout the world. Its engineers are stationed at airports throughout Japan providing expertise in Line Maintenance services to more than 50 international airline companies. Also, JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. provides its customers with the highest quality maintenance services for base maintenance, engine and component maintenance, as well as fleet management services.

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers – at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

