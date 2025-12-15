The majority of units have already been delivered and deployed across last-mile and e-commerce logistics operations nationwide

Dubai, UAE: Farizon UAE, operated by Jameel Motors, has signed a strategic agreement with Neo Mobility to advance the UAE’s transition toward sustainable commercial transportation. Representing the largest commercial EV fleet deal to date for Farizon UAE, the partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to supporting national sustainability objectives and strengthening the country’s green mobility roadmap.

As part of this agreement, Jameel Motors Farizon UAE will supply 100 all-electric Farizon SV Panel Vans, with the majority of units have already been delivered under a phased rollout plan. The vehicles are now fully operational within Neo Mobility’s high-frequency last-mile and e-commerce delivery network, serving leading online retail and fulfilment players across the UAE.

The strategic MoU establishes a comprehensive partnership aimed at accelerating commercial EV adoption and sustainability across the GCC. It goes beyond vehicle procurement to include co-development of scalable fleet management programs and financing solutions, deployment of charging infrastructure leveraging Neo Mobility’s DEWA-approved operator status, and creation of lifecycle programs for battery refurbishment, vehicle remarketing, and recycling. The collaboration also focuses on technology integration through telematics, route optimization, predictive maintenance, and data analytics, alongside workforce training and certification for EV maintenance and charging operations. Additionally, both parties will coordinate market expansion strategies, driving joint customer acquisition and retention initiatives to build a robust EV ecosystem in the region.

Elaborating on the announcement, Abhishek Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Neo Mobility, commented, “This strategic partnership brings us closer to our ambition of operating one of the region’s most advanced and environmentally responsible logistics fleets. The Farizon SV Panel Van has already demonstrated exceptional performance within our last-mile and e-commerce operations. We look forward to scaling this collaboration with Farizon UAE as we expand sustainable mobility across the country.”

Founded by industry veterans Abhishek Shah and Anish Garg, Neo Mobility is a pioneering EV-focused logistics and mobility company backed by proprietary charging infrastructure. The company is dedicated to transforming goods and people transportation across the Middle East through sustainable solutions, while supporting major e-commerce platforms, food delivery aggregators, logistics providers, and ride-hailing companies in their large-scale electrification and decarbonization initiatives. As a DEWA-approved charge point operator, Neo Mobility develops and operates its own captive charging network infrastructure. Currently headquartered in the UAE, the company plans to expand operations into Saudi Arabia in the near future.

The introduction of the Farizon SV into Neo Mobility’s fleet marks a significant step forward for commercial EV operations in the region. Purpose-built for urban logistics, the L1H1 offers enhanced energy efficiency, zero-emission performance, and the operational durability required by modern delivery ecosystems.

Eddy Al Chaar, General Manager, Jameel Motors (Farizon UAE), said, “As the distributor of Farizon in the UAE, Jameel Motors is committed to driving the electrification of commercial transport. Our partnership with Neo Mobility reflects a shared vision for cleaner, smarter fleet solutions. The deployment of the Farizon SV vehicles strengthens the UAE’s leadership in sustainable mobility and sets new benchmarks for the logistics sector.”

Engineered specifically for urban logistics and e-commerce, the Farizon SV delivers:

Zero-emission, all-electric performance

Optimized cargo capacity for high-volume delivery cycles

Lower total cost of ownership

Advanced connectivity and safety technology

Building on the success of this initial 100-vehicle deployment, both companies are actively planning significant expansion for 2026. The partnership aims to deploy an additional 500 electric vehicles across the UAE market, with potential extension into Saudi Arabia as Neo Mobility executes its regional growth strategy. This expanded deployment will include a diversified vehicle mix to serve various commercial segments, from last-mile delivery to intercity logistics, further cementing their position as leaders in the region's commercial EV transformation.

