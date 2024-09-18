Fully finished units are available with a "0" down payment and instalment plans for up to 10 years.



Jadeer Group has commenced settlement works at the Garnet project site.



Eng. Mahmoud Abu El Khair reiterates the group's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality projects with long-term value. This commitment is a cornerstone of our business and ensures that our customers receive the best in the industry.



The company targets significant construction progress in 2025.



Jadeer Group has confirmed its participation in the Cityscape Egypt exhibition, which will take place from September 25 to 28, 2024, at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center.



Eng. Mahmoud Abu El Khair, Chairman of Jadeer Group and Board Member of the New Cairo and Administrative Capital Developers Association, underscored the company's strategic expansion in Egypt. The focus is on projects that add tangible value to the real estate sector.



He noted that Jadeer Group recently launched the Garnet residence Project in New Cairo, spanning 14 acres in the Northern Investors Area near North 90th Street. “The project boasts a prime location, close to prominent New Cairo landmarks and major developments. It offers a premium real estate product tailored to customer needs to create an integrated urban community that reflects Jadeer Group’s commitment to quality.”



Abu El Khair pointed out that the first phase of the Garnet Project, launched in January, sold out within hours, driven by its desirable location, unique design, and competitive pricing. “The project blends modern and classical architectural styles, with facades that promote sustainability and a living experience designed to maximise value.”



He added that Jadeer Group will offer fully finished units ranging from 60 to 300 square meters during the Cityscape Egypt exhibition. “The units will come with flexible payment options, including a special offer of zero down payment and up to 10 years of instalments, with no interest. Prices for fully finished apartments start at EGP 4.8 million.”



The Garnet project is a mixed-use urban development featuring residential buildings with ground floors, six upper floors, a commercial mall, and hotel apartments, yet to be announced. The project also includes various services designed to foster community spirit.



Abu El Khair said the construction footprint, which refers to land directly impacted by construction activities, covers just 18% of the land, leaving ample green spaces. “The starting price per square meter in the first phase was EGP 60,000, but due to strong demand and the project's prime location, current prices range between EGP 85,000 and EGP 90,000 per square meter.”



Abu El Khair added that the company has completed the sale of the first phase of Garnet in New Cairo, and future phases will be strategically released based on the project's construction progress. The final phase will be offered upon completion, with immediate unit delivery.



He further mentioned that Memar Group, the project's consultant, is managing the development. Memar has an extensive portfolio across Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Jadeer Group has already started site preparation and aims to reach significant construction milestones by 2025.



Founded in 2006, Jadeer Group initially focused on contracting, successfully executing major projects for government and private sector clients. In 2010, the company expanded into real estate development, working in parallel with its construction business. Since 2017, Jadeer Group has delivered over 70 projects in New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, and the 6th of October through its construction arm, Grow Contracting and Construction. These successful projects are a testament to our expertise and commitment to excellence.



Jadeer Group operates four subsidiaries: Grow Contracting, Pantera Finishing and Interior Design, i-Capital Development, and Jadeer Real Estate Development. These companies work in synergy to drive the group's ongoing success in the real estate sector.