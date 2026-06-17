DUBAI: JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort has officially joined the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme, the first hotel in Scotland to be part of the global alliance, marking a major milestone in the resort’s continued evolution as part of the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio.

Positioning JA Mar Hall alongside more than 1,000 luxury hotels, resorts and palaces worldwide, the partnership further strengthens the property’s international luxury positioning following its extensive £20 million refurbishment and relaunch in 2025. Through GHA DISCOVERY, guests staying at JA Mar Hall can now access member benefits, including DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), exclusive member rates and loyalty recognition across a global portfolio of leading independent hospitality brands.

“JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort joining GHA DISCOVERY marks another defining moment in the resort’s evolution and reflects JA Resorts & Hotels continued commitment to elevating the property on an international stage. Since becoming part of the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio, JA Mar Hall has undergone an incredible transformation, combining its rich Scottish heritage with the warmth, service and hospitality that define the JA experience.

As the only hotel in Scotland to join GHA DISCOVERY, we are proud to introduce JA Mar Hall to a wider community of luxury travellers around the world, while continuing to showcase Scotland as one of the most compelling destinations for exceptional hospitality experiences.” - Ralph Porciani, Chief Executive Officer, JA Resorts & Hotels.

Set within 240 acres of Scottish countryside overlooking the River Clyde, JA Mar Hall combines heritage, wellness, golf and destination dining just ten minutes from Glasgow Airport. Joining the GHA DISCOVERY programme creates a new opportunity for both domestic and international travellers to experience one of Scotland’s most significant luxury hotel transformations in recent years.

“We are delighted to welcome JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort to GHA DISCOVERY, marking an exciting milestone as we expand our presence into Scotland. JA Mar Hall reflects the quality of luxury properties within our global portfolio. We look forward to connecting our GHA DISCOVERY members with this unique destination and offering even more opportunities to explore the world through authentic travel experiences.” - Chris Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance.

With approximately 1.9 million GHA DISCOVERY members in the UK alone, the partnership is expected to further elevate Scotland’s visibility among affluent international and staycation travellers seeking luxury experiences closer to home.

The announcement comes as Scotland continues to grow in appeal as a premium international destination, with travellers increasingly seeking experience-led escapes that combine nature, heritage, wellness and world-class hospitality.

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About JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort:

JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a five-star country estate hotel just 10 minutes’ drive from Glasgow International Airport. Nestled within 240 acres of ancient woodland with views of the River Clyde, Mar Hall is one of the UK’s largest and most established heritage hotels, with an 18-hole championship golf course, grand private event spaces, a state-of-the-art spa and 20-metre swimming pool.

Mar Hall offers 74 individually styled guest rooms, including eight elegant Junior Suites, new Spa Garden Suites and three luxurious Grand Suites. Guests can also choose to stay in one of our lodges, offering added space and seclusion within the estate’s tranquil grounds.

Winner: Golf Hotel of The Year, The Scottish Hotel Awards 2026

The History:

JA Mar Hall was designed in the early 19th century by Architect Sir Robert Smirke for Major General Robert Walter Stuart, the 11th Lord Blantyre (1777 – 1830). An Old Etonian and member of the Scots Guards, Blantyre was well travelled – from Holland and Spain to the southern shores of the Baltic, as well as fighting Napoleon in Egypt. Stuart briefed Smirke with a grand, fashionable and ostentatious design concept for Mar Hall, anticipating time to entertain guests from the South and abroad and enjoy the new gardens. He drew inspiration from his travels, envisioning a strikingly atypical architectural style for neoclassical Scotland. As it started to emerge from the ground in 1828, Mar Hall seemed quite remarkable and exotic to the locals. Mar Hall was acquired in 2024 by Dubai-based Dutco Group to reposition the grand mansion as an international destination.

About JA Resorts & Hotels:

A heritage UAE brand with roots dating back to 1981, JA Resorts & Hotels is built on a legacy of nurturing hospitality and creating thoughtful experiences. Named after the original Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, the group’s portfolio spans nine distinctive properties across the UAE, Indian Ocean, and Scotland — each with their own character, yet united by a shared spirit of generosity, authenticity, and care.

In the UAE, guests can choose from a collection of meaningful stays, including the beachfront JA Beach Hotel, the spacious all-suite JA Palm Tree Court, and the contemporary lifestyle-led JA Lake View Hotel, all located along the peaceful shores of Jebel Ali Beach. Over on the lively Jumeirah Beach Residence promenade, JA Ocean View Hotel offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf paired with a vibrant coastal energy. For a change of pace, JA Hatta Fort Hotel provides a mountain escape rooted in nature and discovery, while JA the Manor Hotel in Al Furjan offers a modern business stay designed for comfort and convenience.

In the Indian Ocean, JA Manafaru offers barefoot luxury in the pristine natural Haa Alifu Atoll at the northern tip of the Maldives, a place where nature and Maldivian culture are deeply woven into every stay. Meanwhile, in Scotland, JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, a grand 240-acre estate on the banks of the River Clyde near Glasgow, blends heritage architecture with modern comforts. Nearby, JA The Bruntsfield in Edinburgh offers townhouse charm and warm hospitality just steps from the city’s iconic landmarks.

Adding to its experience portfolio, JA Resorts & Hotels will soon launch the JA Sports & Shooting Club, a new destination for recreation and performance, opening later this year.

JA Resorts & Hotels is also a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) which is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 50 brands and over 1000 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme – GHA DISCOVERY – provides 35 million members with recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$3.2 billion in member hotel revenue in 2025. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.

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