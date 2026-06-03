Egypt among IWG’s fastest-growing markets for second consecutive year, with plans for 150 centers in the country by 2030

CAIRO, EGYPT - International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest provider of hybrid work solutions with brands like Regus and Spaces, announced strong first-quarter 2026 results, including a 9% year-on-year growth in system-wide revenue. This steady global performance is mirrored by explosive growth in Egypt, where surging demand is making it one of IWG's fastest-growing markets and a hub for major investment.

A significant driver of this success was the rapid expansion of its capital-light partnership model, which saw Managed and Franchise fee income grow by an impressive 70% to $39 million. This growth is set to continue, with 382 new centers signed globally in the first quarter alone. Based on this strong performance, the company has maintained its full-year 2026 guidance, with an anticipated adjusted EBITDA in the range of $585 million to $625 million.

The company's strong first-quarter performance was reflected across its key metrics. Globally, IWG achieved a group revenue of $958 million, a 4% increase from the previous year, and a system-wide revenue of $1,166 million, up 9% year-on-year.

The global trend towards flexible work, driven by economic uncertainty and the need for business agility, is particularly pronounced in Egypt. Companies across the country are rapidly adopting hybrid models to reduce costs, which can average up to $11,000 per employee, while employees are seeking a better work-life balance and an escape from the 2-3 hour daily commutes common in Cairo. This demand has prompted IWG to embark on an aggressive expansion plan, with a goal of reaching 150 centers across Egypt by 2030.

This expansion includes several high-profile new centers in Cairo, including the upcoming "Spaces at The Arc" in New Cairo is set to be IWG's largest flexible workspace in the world, signaling Egypt's critical importance to the company's global strategy.

Mark Dixon, Chief Executive of IWG plc, commented on the global performance, stating, "We set out a clear strategy at our first Investor Day in New York in December 2023 for capital light growth to deliver cashflow and business simplification. As we outlined in our Investor Day in December 2025 – this is what we have been delivering on, and we will continue to do so. We continue to have structural tailwinds and a business which is both prepared for and delivering network growth. In the last twelve months, more locations were opened than we had open after fifteen years of operating. We now have over 1 million rooms in over 120 countries with a significant pipeline. This is expected to drive our future growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash flow”.

IWG's investment is not only changing the commercial real estate landscape but is also attracting multinational corporations to Egypt, boosting the economy, and supporting the decentralization of work away from congested city centers and into suburban hubs, coastal cities, and the New Administrative Capital.

About International Workplace Group PLC

International Workplace Group (IWG) is the world’s leading platform for work enabling companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet as well as individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG’s platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group’s unrivalled network coverage includes more than 4,600 locations across 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature serve millions of people, providing professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and all our digital services are available via the IWG app.

For more information

Visit www.iwgplc.com and for more information on partnering with International Workplace Group, see: https://www.iwgplc.com/develop-a-location