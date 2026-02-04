Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia continues to position itself as one of the region’s most dynamic and high-growth beauty and personal care markets, supported evolving consumer preferences, rising demand for premium products, and strong momentum across fragrance and skincare categories. In this context, Italian beauty brands are further strengthening their presence in the Kingdom, supported by Italy’s long-standing reputation for quality, safety and design excellence.

The “Italian Beauty Day”, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with Cosmetica Italia, Cosmoprof and the Embassy of Italy in Riyadh, was held in Riyadh, bringing together Italian companies, Saudi distributors, retailers, industry leaders and key stakeholders for a dedicated platform focused on international collaboration and the excellence of “Made in Italy” cosmetics.

The event highlighted the depth and scale of the Italian beauty industry, which recorded global exports valued at approximately SAR 32bn (USD 8.53 bn) in 2024, with fragrance and skincare accounting for around half of total exports. Fragrances remain the most dynamic category, having grown at an average rate of 17% over the past five years.

Saudi Arabia represents a particularly strategic market for Italian beauty exports. In 2025, Italian cosmetic exports to the Kingdom are estimated to have further strengthened beyond the SAR 1.62bn (USD 0.43bn) recorded in 2024, with fragrances accounting for nearly half of this value and recording an average growth rate of 25% over the last five years. This performance reflects the strong alignment between Italian beauty offerings and Saudi consumer demand for innovation and distinctive brand positioning.

The “Italian Beauty Day” in Riyadh featured keynote remarks and industry insights from senior representatives of the Italian Trade Agency, alongside contributions from Cosmetica Italia and Cosmoprof, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s growing relevance as a priority market for the Italian cosmetics industry.

A panel discussion explored the positioning and perception of Italian beauty brands in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, as well as key market trends shaping the future of the cosmetics sector, including premiumization, innovation, sustainability, and the professional beauty ecosystem. The discussion brought together representatives from Italian industry bodies and regional retail and distribution leaders, offering perspectives on both market demand and partnership opportunities.

Carlo Baldocci, Ambassador of Italy to Saudi Arabia, underlined: “Saudi Arabia represents one of the most promising markets for the global beauty and personal care industry. Italian cosmetics are internationally recognized for their quality, innovation and creativity, and these values resonate strongly with the evolving expectations of Saudi consumers. The Italian Beauty Day in Riyadh reflects our commitment to strengthening economic, trade, industrial and research ties between Italy and the Kingdom in all the sectors to support the Vision 2030. Cosmetics means technology, sustainability, cultural sensitivity, jobs and excellence: it therefore has all the right credentials as a tool to strengthen the partnership between Italian and Saudi companies and people”.

Commenting on the importance of the Saudi market, Romano Baruzzi, Italian Trade Commissioner to Saudi Arabia and Director of the Italian Trade Agency in Riyadh, said: “Saudi Arabia offers very promising opportunities for Made in Italy beauty products, supported by a market that is increasingly attentive to quality, innovation and sustainability. Italian Beauty Day fits into this context as a concrete platform that brings together Italian companies and Saudi partners, fostering meaningful business connections and long-term collaboration.”

Benedetto Lavino, Presidente of Cosmetica Italia, said: “Italian Beauty stands as a global leader in every line of the value chain, uniting heritage, aesthetics, and craftsmanship. Saudi Arabia and the whole GCC region are key markets for our enterprises that produce cosmetics recognized for quality and innovation—nearly half of the world’s eye and face make-up is made in Italy as we are a trusted hub for major global brands.”

Enrico Zannini, General Manager of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, commented: “Italian Beauty Day reflects the strength and international appeal of Italy’s beauty industry. Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region represent some of the most dynamic and fast-evolving markets worldwide, with strong potential across both consumer and professional beauty segments. Through its global network and long-standing expertise, Cosmoprof continues to connect industry stakeholders, fostering dialogue, innovation, knowledge exchange and sustainable business development in regions that are shaping the future of beauty.”

For decades, Italy has played a leading role in shaping the global cosmetics industry, supported by a highly developed supply chain spanning research, manufacturing, packaging and professional beauty. This ecosystem is showcased annually at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the industry’s flagship international trade event, which continues to serve as a global reference point for innovation and business development.

As Saudi Arabia’s beauty and personal care market continues to expand — with the sector valued at approximately SAR 17.3bn (USD 4.6bn) in 2024 and projected to grow significantly through the decade, supported by rising consumer spending and increasing demand for premium, natural and halal-certified products — initiatives such as Italian Beauty Day reinforce Italy’s commitment to building strong, sustainable partnerships in the Kingdom and contributing to the long-term development of the sector.

