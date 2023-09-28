Doha/Dubai: IT services company, Vinsys is looking to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East as a part of its overseas expansion strategy. The company, which currently has offices in two pivotal locations including Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, is set to open a new office in Qatar in the next quarter. This would enable the company to bring world-class professional services closer to clients in the Midde East region.

As part of our expansion strategy, Vinsys has appointed Dr. Mohammed Aslam as the Head of MEA. With a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University and over two decades of experience, Dr. Aslam is Internationally renowned as an "Education Strategist," and been instrumental in shaping the landscape of universities and educational initiatives in the Middle East while providing crucial support to organisations and overseeing subsidiaries such as NH Learning and IBTA Arabia Training Solutions.

The company’s offices in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia have over a period of time, served as strategic hubs, enabling it to connect and collaborate with organizations across the Middle East.

According to Vikrant Patil, CEO and MD Vinsys, the company’s experience in the Middle East has been quite “fulfilling” so far and it is looking to further strengthen its presence in the region with a view to grow its global reach.

“Our journey in the Middle East has been truly remarkable. We are proud to have served as a trusted partner to organizations in this region. With our new office in Qatar on the horizon, we look forward to further strengthening our relationships and delivering innovative solutions that drive success,” Patil said.

Vinsys is a global provider of a wide range of professional services, including technical & business training, IT development & software solutions, foreign language services, digital learning, resourcing & recruitment, and consulting. The company has over the past 10 years helped foster growth, enhance knowledge, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to organizations across the Middle East region.

In 2019, Vinsys took over Dubai-based SitesPower Training Centre, which was essentially a platform for IT, management and language training programs. This helped Vinsys further expand its suite of innovative and sustainable solutions in the Middle East market.

With its operations spanning across India, Gulf, and the USA, Vinsys helps assist 50 per cent of Fortune 500 companies in achieving their objectives and enhancing their performance.

“As Vinsys celebrates a decade of achievements in the Middle East, the company looks forward to the next chapter in its journey, where it will continue to empower organizations and shape the future of professional services in the region,” the company said in a press statement.

In the ever-evolving landscape of professional services, the company aims to consistently enhance the competitiveness of its clients through continuous learning. Its dedication to excellence, coupled with its customer-centric approach, has solidified its position as a leading global partner for organizations seeking growth and knowledge in the Middle East, the release said.

About Vinsys

Vinsys is a globally recognized provider of a wide array of professional services designed to meet the diverse needs of organizations across the globe. We specialize in Technical & Business Training, IT Development & Software Solutions, Foreign Language Services, Digital Learning, Resourcing & Recruitment, and Consulting. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is evident through our ISO 9001, 27001, and CMMIDEV/3 certifications, which validate our exceptional standards. With a successful track record spanning over two decades, we have effectively served more than 4,000 organizations across the globe.

Presently, our operations extend across India, Gulf countries, and the USA, enabling us to partner with and assist 50% of Fortune 500 companies in attaining their goals and elevating their performance.