MUSCAT: Trucking operators and retail distributors, united by their longstanding affinity with Isuzu trucks, attended a celebratory get-together hosted by OTE Group, exclusive distributors of the globally iconic truck brand in the Sultanate of Oman.



Gathering on the lawns of Crowne Plaza Muscat Hotel recently, the guests toasted their ongoing association with an automotive brand that remains a cornerstone of their operational success and business growth. As owners and operators of goods transportation and retail distribution companies, they have come to rely on their Isuzu trucks, universally acclaimed for their dependability, versatility and fuel efficiency, to meet demanding delivery and distribution schedules on behalf of their clients.



The outdoor venue, adorned with the striking brand colours of the Isuzu label, made for a perfect setting as the roughly 100-plus patrons shared their personal experiences about the distinctive value that ownership of Isuzu trucks brings to their respective businesses. They also engaged with members of OTE Group’s executive team who were in attendance as well.



Earlier, the formal part of the event began with brief welcome remarks by Mr. Satyen Salkar, Assistant GM, and Mr. Nasser Al Saidi, Assistant GM.



They were followed by Mr. Girish Bhide, General Manager – Isuzu, who underscored in his address the fruitful and rewarding relationship upon which the Isuzu brand continues to thrive in Oman. Further details about Isuzu’s evolution as the commercial trucking solution of choice in Oman and the brand’s current product-line were shared by Mr. Sreejith Sreekumar, Manager – Sales.



Unquestionably, the world’s Number One commercial truck brand, Isuzu trucks continue to dominate Oman’s consumer goods distribution space. Preferred by the majority of cargo distribution companies, Isuzu trucks are known for providing efficient, dependable and cost-competitive transport solutions.



Available in a range of models and sizes, the Isuzu line-up comes with various engines, transmissions and wheelbases to suit all kinds of applications. Isuzu’s N Series trucks in particular come with an impressive combination of clean yet powerful and fuel efficient engines, outstanding safety features and intelligent design all delivered in an inspired package.



With an unequalled number of variants available including crew cabs, tippers and 4x4s, the N-Series represents the smart choice in light trucks.

Another key hallmark of the Isuzu brand’s overall durability is its outstanding axle capacity with high tensile steel frame. Additionally, the highly rigid cab with reinforced cabin doors and ELR-3-point system seatbelts enhance driver safety. Anti-lock brake systems (ABS) account for active safety, while multi-reflector halogen headlamps enhance the motoring experience for drivers.



Showcased at the venue of the Isuzu Truck Customer Meet was the chassis of Isuzu’s NPR 81H, a relatively new bestselling model that bristles with features and capabilities emblematic of the brand’s enduring appeal. The NPR 81H, with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 6.5 tons, comes with a powerful turbocharged 4778cc engine capable of delivering 130 hp power and 38 kgm of torque.



OTE Group, well-known for its industry-leading sales and after-sales service support, is the official distributor of Isuzu Trucks in Oman. Post-sales services are backed by nationwide service network run by highly trained and well-motivated staff. For more details on Isuzu, please call 800-50004.

