The Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), announces an investment of $2,000,000 USD in Hambro Perks' Oryx Fund to empower the Jordanian startup ecosystem and drive technological innovation in the country. The collaboration aims to unlock opportunities for local entrepreneurs and support startups operating in key sectors such as Financial Technology, Healthcare Technology, SaaS & B2B Enterprise Technology, Logistics Technology, and Education Technology.

Hambro Perks (HP) is a United Kingdom based private markets focused investment firm that invests into early and growth stage technology businesses across the EMEA region. HP manages funds across multiple strategies including primary and secondary venture capital strategies and a series of specialized sector-specific funds and venture debt solutions. The HP Oryx Fund is a $50m MENA equity fund that backs early-stage ventures in sectors where the firm has deep expertise such as Fintech, Health-tech, Enterprise-tech, Logistics and Edtech.

“This investment underscores the ISSF’s commitment to ensuring a continuous flow of catalytic equity capital into the ecosystem. Our partnership with Hambro Perks’ Oryx fund is an important step for the Jordanian ecosystem. Together, we aim to create a thriving environment for entrepreneurship and innovation in Jordan." - Mohammed Al Muhtaseb, CEO of ISSF

“We are thrilled to be actively involved in the digital transformation of the Jordanian economy. Jordan's thriving community of sophisticated tech founders create the perfect foundation for a flourishing VC ecosystem. The HP Oryx Fund team has been closely monitoring Jordan's ongoing success and has already made notable tech investments in the Kingdom. We look forward to working with our esteemed partners at ISSF and continuing to contribute to the growth of Jordan's tech sector.” - Ali Qaiser, Partner, Hambro Perks

-Ends-

About the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF):

The ISSF is a USD 98 million fund established in 2017 and registered in Jordan as a private shareholding company. The fund was established as a partnership between the Central Bank of Jordan with USD 48 million investment and USD 50 million from the World Bank. The ISSF is committed to facilitating funding for Jordanian early-stage startups and SMEs through investments in venture capital funds as well as direct investment in startups. The ISSF endeavors to foster a thriving and supportive entrepreneurial environment that enables promising local entrepreneurs to transform innovative projects into sustainable startups; generate jobs for Jordanian men and women; and prompt economic sectors that serve export markets by capitalizing on the creative and technical capabilities of entrepreneurs and management teams across Jordan.

About Hambro Perks Oryx Fund

The Hambro Perks Oryx Fund is a MENA venture capital fund that backs ground-breaking early-stage technology companies at Pre-Seed, Seed and Series A led by outstanding entrepreneurs in Fintech, Health-tech, Enterprise-tech, Logistics and Edtech sectors. The Fund has invested in 14 companies to date, including 8 follow-on investments