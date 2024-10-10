DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Isola Design Group, the Milan-based design company renowned for providing visibility and opportunities to independent designers, design studios, and brands worldwide, has officially launched in the Middle East with its first-ever regional headquarters, which will be located in Dubai Design District (d3). In a significant expansion move for the Italian design company and a prestigious new addition to the d3 community, the latest venture will see Isola Design Group collaborate with the region's leading creative hub by TECOM Group PJSC to continue enhancing the region's design ecosystem through circular design initiatives.

Isola Design Group's regional offering will include Isola Design, the community platform featuring 1,500+ international profiles and 2,500+ design projects, and the recently launched Isola Studio, a consultancy firm for future-thinking design brands and organisations. The arrival of Isola Design Group in Dubai underscores the growing importance of the Middle Eastern market in the international design sector and d3's cementing profile as an international design hub. Isola joins a global community of design multinationals and start-ups in d3 leveraging Dubai's pro-business environment, dynamic creative economy, and strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region to drive business growth.

The Group's new regional headquarters aims to bring an increased exchange of expertise between Italy, Europe, and the Middle East. One of the initiative's primary goals is to introduce Isola Design Group's innovative approach, events, and services to the Gulf region, contributing to the growth of its creative economy and reinforcing its ties with the global design community. Leveraging its extensive experience and d3's diverse business network, Isola Design Group will support local brands and entrepreneurs in creative direction, event design and production, and the development of effective communication strategies.

"Our commitment to supporting design brands with a future-thinking approach is rooted in our extensive experience and innovative vision, a dedication that inspired us to recently launch Isola Studio. After the positive experience of the last two years at Dubai Design Week, me and my wife and company's creative director, Elif Resitoglu, felt it was now or never to make the move to Dubai and to open our Middle Eastern branch. The Gulf region is rapidly becoming a global hub for innovation and growth, driven by ambition, vision, and a hunger for progress.

"We believe we can make a meaningful contribution and are eager to be part of this dynamic journey, bringing fresh perspectives and cutting-edge solutions to an evolving market," said Gabriele Cavallaro, Co-founder and CEO of Isola Design Group.

"The profile of Dubai's design community continues on its significant journey of growth and impact. The arrival of such a preeminent brand like Isola Design Group to our community at d3 is momentous," said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of d3, part of TECOM Group.

"We are honoured to be the location of choice for leading global design houses and will bring an array of innovative and world-class initiatives to further enhance the offerings and opportunities of our creative ecosystem. This new chapter of growth will not only add essential circular design initiatives to our district but will also enrich Isola and its community with access to the region's rich creative influences, expertise, and talent."

Isola Design Group and d3 will work together in the coming months, along with other local partners, to bring one of the key events of Dubai Design Week in November to life. More details about the collaboration will be shared in the coming weeks.

Dubai Design District, part of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem that aims to foster growth in the local creative economy. It represents a dynamic design community of more than 1,000 businesses, ranging from multinationals to start-ups, and is a strategic partner of Dubai Design Week.

About Isola Design Group

Isola Design Group provides visibility and opportunities to independent designers, design studios, and brands worldwide. The venture runs both Isola Design, the community platform featuring profiles, project portfolios, and direct messaging for the exchange of ideas, and the recently launched Isola Studio, a consultancy studio for future-thinking design brands and organisations.

Isola Design (www.isola.design) is the world's first digital and physical platform bringing visibility to independent designers and design studios, by connecting them to design professionals, companies, curators, journalists, and potential clients. Its dedicated curatorial team selects projects with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and handcraft.

Founded in 2017 in Milan, Isola Design District immediately became one of the main official areas of the Milan Design Week, with special attention to international and emerging designers. Isola Design also organizes various in-person events under the umbrella of Isola Design Festival, which takes place throughout the year, hosting dozens of exhibitions, hundreds of exhibitors, and thousands of visitors.

Since 2019, Isola Design has participated in the Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven, becoming the first Italian design district to participate in a foreign event. Isola Design expanded its borders even further in 2022, when for the first time it led a curated group of designers to the United Arab Emirates for Downtown Design during Dubai Design Week, and in 2023 by taking part in Material Matters at the London Design Festival and Tanween, Ithra's Conference of Creativity, the largest creativity platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Launched in 2021 with more than 1.500 designers from 65+ countries and 2,450+ projects published, Isola Design offers a community for creative people around the globe through its digital platform, with dedicated profiles and portfolio pages. The digital platform aims to spark direct community interactions, discussions, and the sharing of expertise.

In 2024, Isola Design Group founded Isola Studio (www.isola.design/studio), the new consultancy lab for design brands, organizations, and institutions. Dedicated to creating innovative solutions, Isola Studio shares its multifocal vision with design professionals, startups, companies, and event organizers. Already active in a hybrid form across many countries that are part of the global Isola Design community, Isola Studio has initiated international calls to connect design brands, from lighting to product design, with emerging talents. It has also crafted special setups for Italian companies with branches in Europe and the Middle East, as well as international organizations such as B&T (Turkey), iGuzzini (UAE), Ithra (Saudi Arabia), Masquespacio (Spain), Monkey47 (Germany), Re-Mat (Italy) e The Good Plastic Company (Netherlands), to name a few.

Moreover, via the upcoming Marketplace by Isola, each verified designer and creative studio will get the chance to sell their physical products, digital assets, and NFTs.

About Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem dedicated to design, fashion, architecture and art. In line with Dubai's position as the leading business destination for the region and beyond, d3 is an industry-pioneering concept that enables people and businesses to grow and co-create whilst simultaneously providing a solid platform for creativity. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, d3 is one of the city's lifestyle and business districts that challenges thousands of people to rethink the regular.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the industry and a business-friendly framework, the community offers creative talent the tools for collaboration and growth, further reinforcing Dubai's status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design. d3 is a cutting-edge retail district offering a variety of multi-brand boutiques, fashion brands, and art and design studios. The world's leading luxury brands, design companies and creatives, including architects, interior designers, photography studios, product and fashion designers, call d3 home. Some of the region's most popular events take place in d3 and attract international artists and audiences to cultural and fashion exhibitions and gatherings including Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), Dubai's official fashion week co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and Arab Fashion Council, as well as Dubai Design Week and Sole DXB. The district also regularly hosts a roster of industry talks, workshops and educational programming, accessible to people of all ages.

d3 is home to TECOM Group PJSC's business incubator – in5 – that aims to support the fashion and design industries by offering students and entrepreneurs the opportunity to transform their ideas into successful commercial ventures. This ecosystem is further supported by the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region's only university exclusively dedicated to design and innovation, which offers a curriculum crafted with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The New School's Parsons School of Design. The district also features the city's first canal side recreational development, The Block. The open-air destination offers a range of different outdoor and leisure areas including a basketball and volleyball court, a skate park, outdoor gym and climbing wall.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaidesigndistrict.com

