Highlights

1. The debit card to reward 11 million Qi cardholders in Iraq

2. 20 million Turkish Airlines reward members to get access to Qi Card’s digital payment network

3. Convenient payment experience across Iraq and at millions of merchants and ATMs worldwide

4. Following Turkish Airlines partnership, Qi Card anticipates interest from airlines in the Middle East



(DUBAI / BAGHDAD)- Qi Card, Iraq’s leading digital payments provider, and Turkish Airlines, one of the world’s largest airlines, has signed a landmark partnership in Istanbul to launch a new co-branded Mastercard debit card for Iraqis.



The partnership will benefit 11 million Qi cardholders in Iraq by integrating their everyday spend to Turkish Airlines’ Miles&Smiles rewards programme. The new agreement will enrich their travel experience.

With 31 bank partnerships in more than 50 countries, Miles&Smiles programme continues to be part of over 20 million members’ lifestyles. Qi Card aims to give them access to Qi Card’s trusted payment network, backed by 17 years of innovation and service excellence.

Member Benefits

With the new debit card linked to the Qi Card payment system, Iraqi consumers will be able to earn Miles&Smiles rewards directly from their daily spending while enjoying a secure and convenient payment experience both across Iraq and at millions of merchants and ATMs worldwide.



The benefits include point-to-mile conversion at a fixed rate, use of miles across more than 353 destinations in 131 countries through Turkish Airlines and its Star Alliance partners. In addition, customers will avail privileged services such as access to business lounges, seat upgrades, fast-track services, and exclusive bonus mile offers.

Strategic Partnership

This strategic partnership combines Qi Card’s deep understanding and expertise of the Iraqi market. Turkish Airlines’ global aviation excellence will deliver an integrated solution that blends financial convenience with world-class travel benefits.



“This partnership reflects our shared vision of enriching everyday experiences through smarter financial tools and aspirational travel rewards,” said Bahaa Abdul Hadi, Chairman of International Smart Card (Qi Card), and added: “We are excited to offer Iraqis a globally accepted, loyalty-driven product that rewards them for how they spend.”

Miles&Smiles Qi Card Mastercard is designed to meet the lifestyle and travel choices of Iraqi consumers. The card is fully integrated with Qi Card’s nationwide infrastructure and mobile platform, and can be used globally wherever Mastercard is accepted.

“This co-branded card shows our commitment to the Iraqi market and strengthens our presence in the region by transforming everyday purchases into Miles&Smiles advantages that will pave the way for more memorable experiences for Iraqis,” said Ahmet Olmuştur, Chief Commercial Officer at Turkish Airlines.



The card will be available soon through Qi Card’s national distribution network, with onboarding and customer service support provided round the clock.

Middle East Expansion

Following its landmark partnership with Turkish Airlines, Qi Card anticipates strong interest from other airlines based in Iraq and in the Middle East seeking similar collaborations to expand horizons and give a better experience for Qi cardholders.

About Qi Card

Qi Card is Iraq’s leading digital payments platform and the flagship product of International Smart Card (ISC). Since its launch, Qi Card has become a trusted and accessible solution for millions of Iraqis, offering secure and convenient payment, savings, and transaction services through a robust network of financial institutions, merchants, and mobile solutions. To learn more, visit www.qi.iq

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircrafts, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 492 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 353 worldwide destinations as 300 international and 53 domestic in 131 countries. To learn more, visit www.turkishairlines.com