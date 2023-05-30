Manama – Invita Company B.S.C.(C), a leading provider of customer service solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious recognition for "Best Customer Experience in Call Center" and "Best Digital Transformation" at the annual Customer Experience (CX) Middle East Conference 2023. These awards serve as a testament to Invita Bahrain’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and driving innovative digital transformation.

The CX Middle East Conference Awards is an esteemed industry recognition that honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in customer experience and digital transformation initiatives. With fierce competition from top industry players, Invita Bahrain's remarkable achievements highlight its position as a leader in the customer service landscape.

The award for "Best Customer Experience in Call Center" acknowledges Invita Bahrain's relentless pursuit of providing outstanding support to customers through its call center operations. By implementing industry-leading technologies, advanced analytics, and a customer-centric approach, Invita has consistently exceeded customer expectations, ensuring prompt and effective resolution of their queries and concerns.

Invita's dedication to digital transformation has been recognized through the "Best Digital Transformation" award. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a forward-thinking mindset, Invita has revolutionized its operations, enhancing the overall customer journey and experience. By seamlessly integrating digital channels, streamlining processes, and embracing automation, Invita has successfully transformed its customer service capabilities to meet the demands of this digital era.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards for Best Customer Experience in Call Center and Best Digital Transformation," said Rahul Bhalla, CE of Invita. "These accolades are a testament to our team's hard work, innovative spirit, and unwavering commitment to our customers. We strive to deliver exceptional experiences and leverage technology to continually improve our services and exceed customer expectations."

Invita's customer-centric approach and digital transformation efforts have yielded remarkable results, including increased customer satisfaction, reduced response times, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved overall business performance. By leveraging data-driven insights, personalization, and omni-channel capabilities, Invita Bahrain has successfully elevated its customer service to new heights.

These awards reflect Invita's continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of customer service excellence and its dedication to continuously enhancing the digital experience for its customers. As the industry evolves, Invita remains at the forefront, driving innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

About Invita Company B.S.C.

Invita is a leading provider of customer service solutions, dedicated to helping businesses build meaningful connections with their customers. With a focus on innovation, advanced technologies, and a customer-centric approach, Invita empowers organizations to transform their customer experiences and drive business growth.