As part of its ongoing efforts to reinforce environmental sustainability standards within the community, and on the occasion of Earth Day, Gulf Capital Investment Company KSCC “InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Omniya to support recycling and sustainability efforts in Kuwait through the collection and recycling of plastic materials.

The agreement was signed in the presence of InvestGB’s Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mr. Nazem Yousef AlGhabra, and Omniya’s CEO, Ms. Sana’a AlGhemlas, along with representatives from both parties.

This strategic partnership marks an important step for InvestGB in contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment by reducing waste, promoting resource reuse, and improving quality of life for future generations. It reflects the company’s leading role in corporate social responsibility and its continued commitment to environmental preservation.

InvestGB has consistently adopted a proactive approach to supporting environmental initiatives, implementing various programs aligned with this vision. As part of its sustainability efforts, the company organized an eco-friendly transportation initiative last year using electric vehicles. This initiative aimed to highlight practical applications of green technology and promote the integration of sustainability into daily operations.

Commenting on the partnership, AlGhabra expressed his appreciation with this collaboration with Omniya, stating that it reflects InvestGB’s commitment to protecting the environment and encouraging the community to adopt recycling practices through increased awareness. It also highlights the company’s dedication to supporting environmentally friendly initiatives as part of its sustainable development strategy.

He further noted that InvestGB has installed dedicated bins for collecting plastic and recyclable materials across its offices. These materials will be collected by Omniya on a scheduled basis for recycling, rather than being disposed of through conventional methods, greatly reducing environmental impact and promoting employee engagement in sustainable practices.

For her part, Ms. Sana’a AlGhemlas stated: “We are proud to partner with InvestGB in an initiative that reflects a shared commitment to advancing environmental sustainability in Kuwait. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen the culture of recycling and facilitate effective sorting and collection of plastic materials, contributing to waste reduction and the promotion of a circular economy. We believe that partnerships with leading institutions such as InvestGB are key to building a more sustainable future for generations to come.”