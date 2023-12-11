Acquisition and partnership with Corsair represents significant milestone in Investcorp’s growth ambitions, through a $4.8 billion global investment business focused on transportation, logistics, and associated infrastructure subsectors

New York: Leading alternative investment firms Investcorp and Corsair Capital (“Corsair”) announced today Investcorp’s entry into the global infrastructure investment asset class with the successful completion of its acquisition of a 50% stake in Corsair’s infrastructure business (the “Infrastructure Business”). The acquisition was consummated through the establishment of Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners (“Investcorp Corsair”), a new entity jointly owned by Investcorp and Corsair that comprises the Infrastructure Business’ existing funds, investments, and team, and which will continue to pursue a highly differentiated and scalable investment strategy in transportation, logistics, and associated infrastructure subsectors.

Investcorp Corsair will capitalize on the strong and growing demand for infrastructure assets around the world, and on the private markets experience of both Corsair and Investcorp. The business leverages a unique model that blends operating platforms with equity sponsorship, as well as a market-leading profile in infrastructure investing, including as financial sponsor of the landmark redevelopments of John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 6 and LaGuardia Airport Terminal B in New York.

Corsair’s Partner Hari Rajan, who has been serving as its Head of Infrastructure, will continue to lead the Infrastructure Business as the new Managing Partner of Investcorp Corsair. The team remains based in New York, with additional presence in London, Madrid, and Sydney. Investcorp Corsair intends to maintain the Infrastructure Business’ existing platform companies, portfolio assets, and operating structure for the benefit of its current stakeholders, while further developing the business globally.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, commented: “This investment enhances our strategic capabilities in the global infrastructure sector. We recognize Investcorp Corsair’s potential as a driving force for economic growth. Our new partnership with Corsair also underscores our dedication to delivering value to our stakeholders and advancing Investcorp’s long-range plan.”

“Infrastructure investing is one of the most important private markets investment asset classes over the coming decades,” said Hazem Ben-Gacem, Investcorp’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, “I am confident that Investcorp Corsair will evolve to be the leading provider of infrastructure investment opportunities to investors globally. I am grateful for the trust and confidence of our new partners from Corsair and look forward to the future together.”

“The demand for high-quality, global infrastructure assets has never been greater than it is today,” said Ignacio Jayanti, CEO of Corsair. “Investcorp is the ideal partner to take this business forward and pursue the growing global opportunity set that we see in the infrastructure investment arena.”

Hari Rajan, Managing Partner of Investcorp Corsair, added, “Investcorp Corsair will remain optimally positioned to drive strong growth and generate meaningful value for our stakeholders, with a particular focus on transportation, logistics, and related subsectors. Moving forward with the support of Investcorp, we remain committed to seeking out long-term opportunities where we and our platform companies can play an active role in supporting economic growth in the communities that we serve by promoting mobility, access, trade, and sustainability.”

About Investcorp Corsair

Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners is a global infrastructure investment business founded in 2015, with $4.8 billion in assets under management across 25 portfolio assets. Since December 2023, we have operated as a strategic partnership between Investcorp and Corsair. Investcorp Corsair focuses primarily on core plus and value-added opportunities in transportation, logistics, and associated infrastructure subsectors. We blend operating platforms and deep sectoral expertise with equity sponsorship. We invest through three key platform companies operating within the airports, roads, and ports verticals. For more information, please visit https://www.investcorp-corsair.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across real estate, private equity, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for its clients, while creating long-term value in its portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

The firm invests capital in our products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with investors and stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable value creation through its investments and in the communities in which it operates. The firm takes pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $48 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit https://www.investcorp.com and follow @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Corsair Capital

Corsair is a specialist investment firm offering opportunities for investors and solutions for companies across its private markets Buyouts and Infrastructure businesses. The firm’s buyouts business is a financial services investor focused on making control investments in three verticals: Payments, Software, and Business Services. The infrastructure business operates as a strategic partnership with Investcorp as of December 2023. Investcorp Corsair focuses primarily on core plus and value-added opportunities in transportation, logistics, and associated infrastructure subsectors, blending operating platforms and deep sectoral expertise with equity sponsorship. Corsair has invested $13.6 billion in capital across buyouts and infrastructure since inception. For more information, please visit https://www.corsair-capital.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

