Hospital developed from inception by an Investcorp-led international consortium and has grown into one of the region’s most advanced medical facilities

Treated over 1 million Patients since opening

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital”) (ADX symbol: “ICAP”) today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell Reem Hospital ("Reem Hospital" or the "Hospital"), the leading Abu Dhabi-based multi-specialty and post-acute rehabilitation healthcare provider, to Arada, the UAE-based master developer, in a notable private healthcare investment.

Established in 2020 on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, Reem Hospital is the first post-acute rehabilitation and multi-specialty hospital in the UAE purpose-built to deliver high-quality, end-to-end care across a patient’s recovery journey. Developed by an international consortium led by Investcorp Group, the Hospital has grown in five years into one of the most advanced medical facilities in the region, with a workforce of more than 800, including over 120 doctors across 42 specialty areas, treating over 1 million patients since opening. Its use of AI-powered tracking and care programming systems has set new benchmarks for clinical efficiency and patient outcomes across the GCC region.

As specialized healthcare services remain a key vertical for investing in the GCC region and the rest of the world, the disposal underscores Investcorp Capital’s focus on delivering attractive returns to shareholders through disciplined realizations across its diversified portfolio, including private equity, credit and real assets.

Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of Investcorp Capital, commented: “Reem Hospital is a powerful illustration of what our GCC investment platform was built to do – identify a clear structural opportunity, partner with local and international business partners to address a specific market gap, and deliver a successful platform that creates lasting value for our shareholders, partners, and the communities we serve. The Hospital has set a new standard for private healthcare in the UAE”.

Sana Khater, CEO of Investcorp Capital, said: “This transaction reflects the disciplined, returns-focused approach that defines Investcorp Capital’s strategy: building a diversified portfolio of high-quality alternative investments, and realizing value at the right moment for our shareholders. The exit of Reem Hospital is a strong outcome for the Company and a clear demonstration of our ability to monetize institutional-quality assets across our portfolio”.

Walid Majdalani, Head of Emerging Markets Private Equity at Investcorp, said: “Reem Hospital was built to address the need for specialist rehabilitation and complex care in the UAE that, until then, had required families to travel abroad for treatment. Investcorp brought together the capital, the international clinical operating expertise, and the regional insight required to deliver a hospital of this scale and standard. We are proud of what has been built”.

About Investcorp Capital

Investcorp Capital is a publicly listed alternative investment company that invests in private markets. It offers shareholders exposure to a global portfolio of investments diversified across various alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, to grow value and generate recurring income by monetizing capital gains, dividends, rents, fees and interest income from the underlying portfolio.

Investcorp Capital was established by Investcorp Group (“Investcorp”), a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with over $62 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies, sectors and geographies.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com.

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Investcorp Capital

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Kekst CNC (Financial communications advisor)

Email: investcorpcapital@kekstcnc.com