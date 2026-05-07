Dubai, UAE: BlackBrick Property, the Dubai-headquartered global real estate advisory firm, today confirms that one of its agents, Dominic Peter Shabbo, has recorded over AED 100 million in residential villa transactions across Al Barari and Jumeirah Golf Estates in the past 90 days. BlackBrick’s leadership signal this as a robust indicator of sustained confidence in Dubai’s prime villa market despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. The milestone underscores the sector’s resilience, with buyers continuing to deploy capital into high-quality, end-user driven assets in established communities. As pricing stabilises, the market is seeing a shift away from speculative activity towards more considered, long-term ownership.

According to Matthew Bate, CEO and Founder of BlackBrick Property, current conditions are favouring committed buyers over short-term investors. “We’re encouraged by Dominic’s performance in recent weeks, with high value transactions that underscore the overall momentum in the market. Recent transactions also include AED 24.5 million in Jumeirah Golf Estates and AED 15.5 million in Victory Heights, reflecting continued demand at the top end of the market.”

BlackBrick Property continues to see activity in established villa communities, with demand increasingly driven by domestic buyers planning to hold assets for five years or more. However, Bate cautioned that short-term investors may face a more selective environment. “The easy upside isn’t there right now,” he concludes. “Rental growth may soften in the short term, and higher construction costs are tightening margins. Opportunities still exist, but they require patience, discipline, and realistic expectations.”

www.blackbrickproperty.com

About BlackBrick Property:

BlackBrick Property is a global property and lifestyle advisory firm founded in Dubai in 2021 by Matthew Bate, offering brokerage, advisory, private office and relocation services. The company is built on the belief that real estate is deeply personal, curating homes and investment opportunities that reflect identity, intention and long-term value. As a living platform, BlackBrick Property connects people, property, and possibility - blending lifestyle intelligence with strategic investment advisory. Every relationship is grounded in trust, every experience designed with purpose and every decision guided by a vision to create meaningful living and generational wealth.