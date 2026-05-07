H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We are committed to advancing economic cooperation with China and deepening the trade and investment ties between our markets.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently held a meeting with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Fujian Sub-Council (CCPIT Fujian) to explore ways to strengthen bilateral business relations and enhance trade and investment ties between Dubai and China.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Zhong Muda, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Fujian Sub-Council (CCPIT Fujian). The discussions explored prospects for cooperation and economic partnerships, with a focus on key sectors that offer shared investment and trade opportunities for companies in Dubai and China.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “We are committed to advancing economic cooperation with China by strengthening the channels for engagement that connect our business communities and deepening the trade and investment ties between our markets. This will help unlock new opportunities for strategic partnerships, support the continued growth of bilateral trade, and enable companies to capitalise on new opportunities while further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and trade.”

As a key driver of economic development in the emirate, Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering businesses and enabling their growth. Through its wide-ranging role, the organisation supports companies in expanding successfully into international markets, advances Dubai’s digital economy, safeguards the interests of the business community, and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for business.

Located in southeast China, Fujian is a coastal province with a diversified economy supported by manufacturing, trade, logistics, advanced industries, and consumer goods. Its strong industrial base and international trade links present opportunities to explore further cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Fujian, particularly in areas related to trade, supply chains, manufacturing, investment, and market expansion.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.