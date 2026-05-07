Initial rollout across 50 Oasis by ADNOC locations, with a broader strategic partnership to scale further across ADNOC Distribution’s nationwide network

Strategic partnership builds on ADNOC Distribution’s portfolio of 20+ AI-enabled initiatives, scaling advanced technologies to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, reinforcing its approach as AI-first by design and AI-native at scale

Abu Dhabi, UAE: DTEK.ai, a UAE provider of AI and machine learning solutions for enterprises, and ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest mobility and convenience retailer, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement with to roll out SWIFT, a pioneering AI-powered self-checkout solution, at Oasis by ADNOC convenience stores across the UAE.

Announced on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates, the strategic partnership will introduce a seamless, grab-and-go retail experience, aiming to reduce average checkout times by over 60% and enabling faster, more convenient transactions. Powered by advanced computer vision and machine learning, SWIFT enhances the in-store journey by reducing friction at checkout, improving customer satisfaction, while contributing to ADNOC Distribution’s broader AI-led transformation focused on performance, precision, and productivity.

Sanad Yaghi, CEO of DTEK.ai, said: “We saw a clear opportunity in the market where checkout technologies had not evolved to match the pace of today’s shoppers. By combining speed, accuracy, and seamless design, SWIFT enables retailers like ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s number one mobility and convenience retailer, to deliver faster, smarter, and more human-centric shopping experiences, elevating the customer experience across Oasis by ADNOC, an iconic homegrown retail destination rooted in the UAE.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: "Our collaboration with DTEK.ai marks a key moment as we accelerate our transformation into an AI-native mobility and convenience leader. By deploying UAE-made and customer-centric technologies like SWIFT, we are supporting the UAE’s national economy through local manufacturing and in-country value, while delivering seamless convenience and efficiencies that drive long-term profitability. As an organization that is AI-first by design and AI-native at scale, we are focused on driving performance, precision, and productivity across our operations. As we continue to evolve our Oasis by ADNOC stores into next-generation, digitally enabled retail destinations, AI is playing a foundational role in shaping a future-ready network built around smarter experiences and operational excellence.”

The rollout reflects ADNOC Distribution’s continued focus on delivering innovative, customer-centric retail experiences at scale, underpinned by a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 97 percent across ADNOC Distribution’s retail network, and aligned with its five-year growth strategy. It also builds on the Company’s portfolio of more than 20 AI-enabled initiatives across its value chain, including fuel demand forecasting, supply chain optimization, and personalized customer experience. This rollout forms part of a broader strategic partnership with DTEK.ai to scale advanced AI solutions across the business.

SWIFT will launch across 50 Oasis by ADNOC locations in Q2 2026 as the first step, with the potential to scale further across ADNOC Distribution’s nationwide network. Powered by advanced computer vision and machine learning, the solution enables instant product recognition, allowing customers to place, pay, and go in under 30 seconds from start of the checkout process, delivering a faster, smarter, and more seamless retail experience while enhancing operational efficiency.

The announcement follows a successful pilot across select Oasis by ADNOC stores, where the solution delivered measurable improvements, including faster checkout, smoother customer flow during peak periods, and enhanced operational consistency. ADNOC Distribution is now scaling the solution across its network.

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About DTEK.ai

DTEK.ai is a leading UAE-based AI provider pioneering the use of computer vision and machine learning in enterprise environments. With expertise spanning intelligent checkout systems, vision-based automation, and AI-driven operational tools, the company helps businesses simplify processes, enhance efficiency, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Driven by a mission to bridge global technology gaps and create meaningful value, DTEK.ai is transforming the way enterprises operate and interact with their customers.