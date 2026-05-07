Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi-based healthtech company Prepaire Labs (“Prepaire”) has been showcasing its biological intelligence platform at Made in the Emirates this week, with a UAE launch expected in the coming weeks.

The system combines a biological intelligence platform with integrated laboratory validation, enabling continuous modeling of human health alongside real-world biological testing.

Human biology is the largest unstructured dataset on Earth. Every person continuously generates biological signals through their genes, immune system, metabolism, and environment. Yet modern healthcare captures only fragments of this data, often too late, and rarely in a way that can be acted upon in real time.

Healthcare systems today remain largely reactive. Patients are diagnosed after symptoms appear, treatments are based on population averages, and data sits in disconnected silos. Even where advanced tools such as genomics exist, they are often static and underutilised. The UAE, for example, has already built significant genomic datasets, yet much of this information remains unstructured and inactive in day-to-day clinical decision-making.

Prepaire’s platform is designed to address this gap. Rather than focusing on a single diagnostic or therapy, the system integrates genomics, metabolomics, immune profiling, imaging, and wearable data into a unified, continuously updating model known as a Digital Twin.

This model evolves as new data is generated, allowing clinicians to detect early signs of disease, simulate interventions, and guide treatment decisions with greater precision.

The first phase of deployment in the UAE is structured around a 50,000-participant national cohort, split between Emirati citizens and residents, creating one of the most representative biological datasets assembled at a national level.

This scale is strategic. Most global medical datasets are heavily biased toward Western populations. By building a sovereign dataset aligned to its own population, the UAE strengthens its ability to deliver more accurate care while positioning itself as a reference model for other countries.

A key differentiator is the integration of validation. Artificial intelligence models can generate insights, but without testing those insights in real biological systems, their reliability is limited. Prepaire’s model introduces a validation layer where predictions are tested using patient-derived cells and organoid systems before informing clinical decisions.

This closes a loop that has traditionally been fragmented across diagnostics, research, and treatment.

“This isn’t a story about a new technology. It’s about detecting cancer before it shows up on a scan, knowing which drug will work for you, not just for the average patient, and giving every clinician a model of the person in front of them that updates as new information arrives. That kind of medicine is now possible because biology has moved from something we observe to something we can engineer,” said Adam Freer, Managing Director at Prepaire.

The implications extend beyond healthcare delivery. Earlier detection reduces long-term costs, while continuously improving datasets becomes a strategic asset for research and pharmaceutical development. A sovereign biological intelligence layer also reduces reliance on external systems, strengthening national resilience.

“Healthcare today is limited not just by access to data, but by the time it takes to make that data actionable,” said Yacine Balit, Chief commercial officer at Prepaire Labs. “By reducing lab analysis timelines and continuously updating each individual’s Digital Twin, we’re enabling a model of care that is faster, more precise, and fundamentally proactive.”

About Prepaire Labs:

Prepaire Labs is an Abu Dhabi-based health technology company building biological intelligence infrastructure for the next generation of healthcare.

The company combines a multi-omics data platform with integrated laboratory validation, enabling continuous modelling of human health alongside real-world biological testing. By connecting genomics, metabolomics, immune profiling, and clinical data with patient-derived cell and organoid systems, Prepaire creates continuously evolving Digital Twin models that can be both simulated and experimentally validated.

This closed-loop approach allows earlier detection of disease, more precise treatment decisions, and the development of population-scale datasets aligned to regional biology.

Prepaire’s platform is currently being introduced in the UAE, including its presentation at Made in the Emirates, ahead of initial deployment in the coming weeks.

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