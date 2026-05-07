Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Sdeira Group, part of AD Ports Group, is participating in the latest edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026 with a strategic vision that reflects its evolution from a staff accommodation provider into an integrated livability platform. The platform brings together accommodation, facilities management, catering services, retail offerings, laundry services, recreation and events services, and community operations within one integrated ecosystem that supports business continuity and industrial expansion, contributing to the growth of the UAE’s industrial sectors through integrated residential, operational, and service infrastructure.

This year’s participation comes as the UAE continues to accelerate its industrial agenda under the objectives of the “Operation 300bn” strategy. The forum serves as a leading national platform to showcase industrial opportunities, build partnerships, and strengthen the competitiveness of the national industrial ecosystem. Through its participation, Sdeira Group reinforces a clear message: industrial growth depends not only on production capacity, logistics, and utilities, but also on efficiently managed workforce communities that support the people behind industry.

Throughout the exhibition, Sdeira is unveiling a series of strategic projects that reflect its expanding role in supporting industry and investment. Foremost among these is the launch of ‘Aryam – KEZAD Al Mamourah’, one of its new integrated workforce community developments strategically located within KEZAD A. The project is designed to support industrial, logistics, and commercial businesses through a fully integrated living environment that enhances workforce stability and operational efficiency.

The new development benefits from its proximity to Khalifa Port, key logistics hubs, and the Abu Dhabi - Dubai industrial corridor, offering added value for companies seeking scalable and well-managed accommodation solutions close to their operations.

During the exhibition, the Group is also announcing the launch of ‘ZOAD’, its integrated catering services company, as part of the expansion of Sdeira’s operational ecosystem through the addition of a specialised food and catering arm. The launch aims to enhance daily quality of life within communities while improving the efficiency and reliability of the support services required by industrial environments.

The participation will also witness the signing of five strategic agreements, reflecting Sdeira’s approach towards establishing long-term partnerships with key stakeholders across the industrial, investment, and services sectors. These agreements support the next phase of expansion in industrial living solutions, asset development, service integration, and operational sustainability.

At its stand, Sdeira is showcasing the “Livability Hub”, a concept that demonstrates how workforce communities can evolve from a supporting operational service into a direct enabler of industrial growth. Through its integrated platform, Sdeira currently manages more than 160,000 beds across 10 major communities in Abu Dhabi and other locations across the UAE, drawing on more than two decades of experience in shared accommodation solutions. The platform is supported by an interconnected ecosystem spanning investment, development, asset management, property management, facilities management, catering services, and recreation and events services.

Within this framework, sustainability continues to represent a key pillar for Sdeira, particularly through efficiency enhancement initiatives across its communities. One example is the redevelopment project at Aryam ICAD, delivered in collaboration with TAQA, which contributes to reducing annual electricity consumption by approximately 36 GWh, lowering water consumption by more than 616,000 cubic metres, and reducing carbon emissions by nearly 17,000 tonnes annually, alongside several other initiatives and projects being showcased by Sdeira during the exhibition.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulaziz Baozair, Chief Executive Officer of Sdeira Group, said:

“Industrial growth depends not only on factories and production capacity, but also on integrated living communities capable of supporting the human capital behind this growth. At Sdeira, we are focused on delivering livability infrastructure that makes industrial expansion more stable, efficient, and sustainable.”

He added:

“Our participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 represents an important opportunity to announce new projects, launch specialised services, and establish strategic partnerships that support the next phase of growth. The launch of ‘Aryam KEZAD Al Mamourah’, the introduction of ‘ZOAD’, and the signing of five agreements during the exhibition all reflect Sdeira’s ambition to become a key partner in the infrastructure required to support industry across the UAE.”

*Source: AETOSWire

For media enquiries:

Ibrahim Hawari – Marketing Manager, Sdeira Group | info@sdeira.ae | sdeiragroup.ae | 800 11 14

Stand ES02 - Hall 13 | Make it in the Emirates 2026 | ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi | 4-7 May 2026