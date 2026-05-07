Abu Dhabi, UAE – Micropolis Robotics, the UAE-based developer of advanced autonomous mobile robots and AI-enabled systems, today announced a strategic deployment agreement with EMSTEEL, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, for four M01 autonomous logistics robots, reinforcing growing market demand for UAE-developed industrial robotics and autonomous automation technologies.

The agreement reflects growing investment in AI-enabled automation as industrial operators increasingly seek advanced technologies capable of improving operational efficiency, scalability, resilience, and intelligent infrastructure capabilities across large-scale industrial environments.

Under the agreement, Micropolis will develop, certify, and deploy four M01 autonomous logistics robots tailored to EMSTEEL’s operational environment through a phased deployment framework spanning validation, application development, certification, and production deployment.

The deployment is designed to validate and industrialize autonomous logistics capabilities within one of the region’s leading steel and building materials manufacturers, supporting intelligent mobility, autonomous material movement, AI-enabled mission planning, and operational automation across industrial sites. The agreement also includes deployment of Micropolis’ fleet management infrastructure and AI use-case platform to support mission execution, monitoring, and operational scalability.

“This agreement reflects a much larger transformation taking place across global industry,” said Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Robotics. “Autonomous robotics is rapidly evolving from a future concept into critical industrial infrastructure. As industries become more complex, resource-intensive, and data-driven, the ability to deploy intelligent autonomous systems at scale will become increasingly essential to operational resilience, efficiency, and competitiveness.”

The M01 robot is part of Micropolis’ growing portfolio of autonomous robotic systems engineered for logistics, security, infrastructure, and industrial applications across multiple sectors. Designed and developed in the UAE, the robot combines autonomous navigation, perception systems, obstacle avoidance, teleoperation capabilities, and AI-enabled operational workflows to automate mission-critical activities in demanding industrial environments.

The project further strengthens Micropolis’ position within the rapidly expanding industrial automation and autonomous mobility sector, as governments and enterprises across the region accelerate investment into advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and next-generation industrial technologies.

Last year, Micropolis became one of the first UAE robotics companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, reflecting the company’s ambitions to scale globally while advancing sovereign robotics and autonomous systems capabilities developed in the Emirates.

About Micropolis AI Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs’), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information, please visit www.micropolis.ai.