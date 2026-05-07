Kuwait: Global lifestyle hospitality leader Kerten Hospitality has assumed operations of Ray Hotel by Cloud 7, a contemporary lifestyle destination on the Arabian Gulf in Mangaf. The project marks the next chapter in Kerten Hospitality’s growth in Kuwait, where the group has been operational since 2021 with The House Hotel Al Khiran.

Building on the success of its Al Khiran property, Ray by Cloud 7 Hotels represents Kerten’s continued commitment to reshaping the region’s hospitality offering - one that is experience-led, community-driven, and locally rooted.

“Ray Hotel by Cloud 7 represents more than just a hotel opening - it marks the start of a new era for Mangaf’s hospitality scene and the continuation of our story in Kuwait,” said Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality. “Since opening The House Hotel Al Khiran, we’ve seen a growing appetite for destinations that go beyond accommodation to create a sense of belonging. This new project is designed to connect travellers and residents alike, reflecting Kuwait’s energy and creativity through lifestyle experiences and community engagement.”

Operating under the Cloud 7 brand, Ray Hotel by Cloud 7 will offer an elevated yet approachable stay experience - balancing style, comfort, and connection. Located along the Arabian Gulf, the property features upscale accommodation, diverse dining concepts, wellness and fitness facilities, and flexible event spaces designed to support both leisure and business guests.

"Kuwait's hospitality landscape is evolving rapidly and at Al-Nawadi Holding we are proud to be at the forefront of that transformation,” commented Nawaf Abdullah Al-Refai, CEO, Al-Nawadi Holding. “Partnering with Kerten Hospitality to bring the Ray Hotel by Cloud 7 to Kuwait is a testament to our shared vision of delivering lifestyle-driven experiences. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, not only for our portfolio, but for the broader hospitality market in Kuwait. We look forward to working alongside Kerten Hospitality's exceptional team to create a destination that resonates with both local guests and international travellers alike”.

A central part of Kerten’s ethos, local collaboration will play a key role in shaping the property’s guest experience. The hotel will showcase partnerships with local artisans, creators, and culinary talent, making it a cultural and social hub for both visitors and the surrounding community.

The opening reinforces Kerten Hospitality’s broader expansion across the GCC, where the group continues to deliver sustainable, lifestyle-driven destinations that connect people and place -turning every stay into a story.

For more information, please visit https://cloud7hotels.com/ray/