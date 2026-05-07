Abu Dhabi, UAE: Inspired by the UAE’s national growth priorities, Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Solutions+, a Mubadala company, has entered into a strategic partnership with 9Yards Communications, a fully integrated communications firm under NG9 Holding, through the signing of a strategic partnership agreement at the Mubadala pavilion during Make it in the Emirates 2026.

Make it in the Emirates 2026, now in its fifth annual edition and organised by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoAIT), is the UAE’s flagship platform for delivering national industrial transformation, designed to convert ambition into production and deliver industrial growth at scale.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Eisa, Acting Head of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company, and Hussam Almulhem, Group CEO of 9Yards Holding, and was witnessed by Ali Alyafei, Chief Operations Officer, Solutions+, and Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of NG9 Holding, establishing a collaborative framework to jointly design and deliver integrated events and communications activations across the UAE. The partnership aligns with the UAE’s strategic ambitions to strengthen its position as a global hub for business, innovation, and investment, while supporting national initiatives aimed at accelerating economic diversification, industrial development, and knowledge-based growth.

By combining the operational excellence and integrated service capabilities of Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company with 9Yards Communications’ expertise in strategic communications, creative development, events and experiential engagement, the partnership is set to deliver a platform from which comprehensive, end-to-end solutions can be developed to enhance the visibility and impact of national and multi-sector business initiatives.

This collaboration is expected to play a role in supporting existing flagship platforms and initiatives that contribute to advancing the UAE’s industrial strategy and long-term economic vision. This includes objectives associated with national initiatives, to transform the UAE into a global communications power.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Alyafei said: “This partnership reflects a continued commitment at Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company to enable impactful platforms that support national priorities and economic advancement. By joining forces with 9Yards Communications, we are strengthening our ability to deliver integrated, scalable solutions that contribute to enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness and reinforcing its position as a leading destination for business and innovation.”

Hussam Almulhem further commented: “This collaboration represents a strategic alignment that supports the UAE’s forward-looking economic agenda. Through this partnership, we aim to create high-value experiences that amplify key national initiatives, foster sector growth, and deliver meaningful engagement across regional and global markets.”

The partnership is expected to unlock new avenues for collaboration, innovation, and international expansion, reinforcing both organizations’ roles in supporting the UAE’s economic transformation journey and shaping the future of events, activations, and strategic communications in the UAE.

About Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company

Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Solutions+ a Mubadala Company. Established in 2010, ADEC is dedicated to strengthening the regional entertainment ecosystem through expertise, innovation, and creativity. Its portfolio focuses on enhancing community engagement by delivering diverse recreation, event, entertainment, and programming initiatives. ADEC’s portfolio includes venue operations at ACTIVE Al Maryah Island and ACTIVE Masdar.

About 9Yards Communications

9Yards Communications is a leading marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, and has offices in Cairo, London, (and New York during 2026), and a participant in the United Nations Global Compact – adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business. With a broad portfolio of both government and private sector entities and companies in the UAE and MENA region, 9Yards Communications is made up of a 150-strong team of marcoms professionals, across multiple marketing disciplines. These include integrated strategic consultancy, event management, public relations, advertising, multimedia production, media buying and digital media. 9Yards Communications’ strategy also aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership’s economic goals for diversifying the economy, encouraging innovation, and adopting long-term growth strategies in the business sphere. For more information, please visit www.9Yardsglobal.com.