Following its participation in Make it in the Emirates, ADNOC Distribution announces Strategic partnerships with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Borouge, valued at more than AED 60 million and will focus on enabling industrial performance. Through these collaborations, partners will have access to a comprehensive portfolio of 520 products provides partners with solutions for their diverse needs, supported by a 96% In-Country Value (ICV) score in lubricant manufacturing. ADNOC Distribution lubricants are manufactured in the UAE and exported to 53 countries globally, reflecting continued growth

Strategic Collaborations

The strategic agreements at Make it in the Emirates, reinforce the growth of ADNOC Distribution lubricants business and its role in supporting UAE industrial development. These agreements are expected to support local production volumes and long-term supply commitments across key industrial sectors across the UAE. The agreements, signed with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Borouge, highlight ADNOC Distribution’s expanding role as a key enabler of high-performance, locally manufactured lubrication solutions across critical industrial sectors.

Collectively, these strategic partnerships are valued at more than AED 60 million and underscore ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to delivering UAE-developed and made, high-performance lubricants, strengthening local supply chains, and supporting a more resilient and self-sufficient industrial ecosystem. The Company continues to position ADNOC Voyager as the UAE’s number one lubricants brand, supporting national industrial growth while building global recognition for quality, innovation, and technical expertise.

This is supported by ADNOC Distribution’s portfolio of 520 lubricant products, which address diverse customer needs across the automotive, industrial, and speciality segments. Additionally, in 2025, the Company renewed its In-Country Value (ICV) Certificate for Lube Manufacturing with an exceptional score of 96%, ranking among the highest in the UAE.

The continued strength of ADNOC Voyager, its premium lubricant brand, is further demonstrated by its recognition as the first in the Middle East to achieve the latest API SQ / ILSAC GF-7 certification, reinforcing ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to world-class performance and innovation.

ADNOC Distribution’s collaboration with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will support the UAE’s industrial development under the country’s Operation 300bn strategy, enabling the supply of high-performance lubricants for efficient, large-scale industrial operations. EGA already spends around AED 8 billion annually on goods and services from UAE suppliers, with more than 40 percent of its total procurement directed locally, reflecting its strong commitment to in-country value. Through this strategic partnership, EGA will benefit from ADNOC Distribution supplying locally blended lubricants tailored to its large-scale operations, supporting greater efficiency, reliability, and long-term performance.

Future Outlook

The strategic partnership with Borouge will focus on advancing localized production of specialized materials, including pharma-grade white oil, strengthening in-country manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on imports. This includes initial production volumes of over 40 metric tonnes already developed and tested within the UAE, with the parties now progressing toward scaled production], including a 100-metric-tonne

Additionally, ADNOC Distribution and Borouge are developing sustainable and circular solutions within the lubricants value chain. This includes a lube oil packaging solution jointly developed by the two parties, leveraging the differentiated performance of Borouge’s high-density polyethylene (HDPE), enabling a lightweight solution alongside the integration of recycled materials supporting environmentally sustainable packaging and supply chain resilience.

This initiative aligns with ADNOC Distribution’s broader sustainability and decarbonization ambitions while maintaining the reliability and high-performance standards customers expect. It also strengthens its lubricants business, which continues to expand globally.

Building on this momentum, ADNOC Distribution continues to strengthen its position as a globally competitive, UAE-made lubricants leader, enabling critical industries with advanced solutions while contributing to a more resilient, self-sufficient, and future-ready economy.