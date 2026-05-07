Ras Al Khaimah: In the presence of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed two strategic agreements – with MAGRABi Retail Group and Mighty Industrial Park – during the 5th edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), held at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s growing position as a competitive hub for industrial investment and advanced manufacturing.

The agreements reflect increasing investor confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial ecosystem and its ability to support long-term, scalable manufacturing operations.

The first agreement, represented by MAGRABi Retail Group CEO Yasser Taher, aims to establish a Store Manufacturing Centre – a purpose-built facility dedicated to the production of furniture, store fit-outs, refurbishments, and pop-up concepts across its retail network. Designed to service up to 140 stores annually, the facility will support MAGRABi Retail’s operations across all its markets in the GCC, while creating up to 100 jobs and strengthening the company’s regional expansion and operational capabilities.

Taher said, “At MAGRABi Retail, everything we do is driven by a customer-first philosophy. This investment reinforces our long-term commitment to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah while enabling us to further elevate the retail experience across our growing network. By centralising the production of our store environments, we ensure that every detail reflects our dedication to quality, innovation, and client care.”

The second agreement was concluded with Mighty Industrial Park, represented by shareholder Guichun Guo, setting plans for the development of a comprehensive China-UAE industrial park. The project will focus on metal recycling, dismantling, smelting, precious metal refining, and advanced manufacturing, creating a fully-integrated ecosystem that supports sustainable industrial development and sector growth, while contributing to the advancement of circular economy practices within Ras Al Khaimah.

Guo said, “Ras Al Khaimah was chosen by Mighty Industry Park because it offers the practical conditions required for a resource-circulation industrial project to scale: industrial land, utility access, logistics connectivity and a manufacturing environment that can support recycling, refining, production, and export activities. RAKEZ provides a platform where our secondary copper recycling, refining, and copper products manufacturing operations can be developed as an integrated industrial chain rather than as a single standalone facility. With support from the relevant authorities during the establishment process, we see Ras Al Khaimah as a long-term base for building a circular-economy value chain, attracting upstream and downstream partners, and contributing to the UAE’s green manufacturing and industrial diversification goals.”

Commenting on the agreements, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “These two agreements reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and industrial investment in the region. By partnering with prominent companies such as MAGRABi Retail and Mighty Industrial Park, we are committed to developing an integrated industrial ecosystem that supports innovation and keeps pace with global shifts in value chains and sustainable manufacturing. At RAKEZ, we continue to provide a flexible and enabling business environment that allows investors to expand with confidence, benefit from advanced infrastructure, and access integrated services that support their long-term growth.”

In addition to these milestones, Jallad took part in a high-level panel discussion alongside leaders from the UAE’s free and economic zones. During the session, he highlighted the UAE’s strong industrial resilience, driven by alignment of efforts across federal entities and economic zones, and reinforced by practical, on-the-ground support for businesses. He noted that flexibility, close client engagement, and integrated ecosystem support have been key to maintaining continuity, while long-term investor confidence continues to be built on stability, scalability, and the ability to grow seamlessly within the same environment.

When asked about long-term commitments from global manufacturers, he said, “Certainty remains the key — enabled by a stable environment, seamless scalability within one ecosystem, and integrated access to logistics, financing, and global markets, allowing businesses to grow with confidence over the long term.”

This direction aligns closely with the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy, with RAKEZ contributing by enabling industrial growth, attracting high-value manufacturing investments, and providing the infrastructure and ecosystem required for businesses to scale within the country.

Through its continued participation in major platforms such as MIITE, RAKEZ reinforces this role by creating an environment where businesses can grow with confidence, expand seamlessly, and navigate evolving global conditions while contributing to the UAE’s long-term industrial and economic ambitions.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.