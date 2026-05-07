SUDO, an AWS Premier Tier Services partner, introduced SnapRelocate, a proprietary cloud recovery tool designed to help businesses migrate AMIs, Snapshots and VPC across regions quickly, securely, and with verified data integrity.

SnapRelocate has already been deployed in live recovery engagements across the Middle East, with SUDO's engineering team helping organizations restore critical workloads, in some cases within hours. The tool reflects SUDO's hands-on experience managing cloud infrastructure for businesses of all sizes across the region.

How SnapRelocate Works

SnapRelocate is built for cross-region data migration. The tool scans an organization's cloud environment, discovers available AMIs and snapshots, and executes a controlled migration into an active region, giving businesses a clear picture of their recoverable assets and a fast path to getting back online.

SUDO's cloud engineers work directly with customers through Assisted Recovery sessions, joining a live call, assessing the affected environment, and executing the full migration on the customer's behalf, end to end. Using SnapRelocate, SUDO engineers discover and assess all available AMIs and snapshots in the affected environment, then determine the best recovery path for each workload.

The tool helps businesses understand where their recoverable assets stand, while the engineering team's assessment identifies any gaps, so customers can make informed decisions about their path forward.

Disaster Recovery Beyond SnapRelocate

SnapRelocate addresses the immediate need for cloud recovery, but SUDO's disaster recovery practice covers a much broader scope. The company designs and implements DR strategies across cloud environments, helping organizations build resilient, multi-cloud architectures.

SUDO is offering complimentary Disaster Recovery Assessments to help organizations evaluate their current readiness, define their RTO (Recovery Time Objective) and RPO targets, and build a DR architecture that accounts for cross-region and cross-provider resilience.

"We built SnapRelocate because we've been in the room with businesses when recovery wasn't planned for," said Hameedullah Khan, CEO, SUDO Consultants. "17 years of cloud has taught me one thing above everything else, the businesses that survive disruption are the ones that prepared before they needed to. This tool is part of how we help them do that."

About SUDO Consultants

SUDO is an AWS Premier Tier cloud services partner headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in digital transformation, cloud infrastructure management, and disaster recovery for businesses across the Middle East. SUDO's mission is to help organizations build cloud environments that are resilient and cost-effective, ensuring business continuity at every stage of their cloud journey.

Get Started

Organizations looking to assess their recovery readiness or learn more about SnapRelocate can visit www.sudoconsultants.com or contact the team directly at reach@sudoconsultants.com to book a complimentary DR assessment.

Email: reach@sudoconsultants.com

Website: www.sudoconsultants.com