Kuala Lumpur – Cagamas Berhad (“Cagamas” or “the Company”), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its Q2 issuance calendar exercise, delivering a strong market outcome supported by robust investor demand and constructive market conditions.

The transaction was significantly upsized from an initial combined target size of RM500 million to a final aggregate issuance of RM1.41 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence in Cagamas’ credit profile and Cagamas’ ability to navigate shifting market conditions. Orderbook momentum peaked at 6.23 times oversubscription, before closing at a healthy 2.21 times, demonstrating depth and resilience of demand even after substantial upsizing.

Encik Kameel Abdul Halim, President/Chief Executive Officer of Cagamas, said: “We are pleased with the strong investor response to our Q2 issuance calendar, which enabled us to upsize the transaction significantly while achieving meaningful pricing compression across the curve. The depth and diversity of participation reflect our investors’ continued confidence in Cagamas’ credit strength, disciplined funding approach and our role as a steadfast liquidity provider to the Malaysian financial system. Importantly, this successful issuance enhances our capacity to provide sustained liquidity to financial institutions, supporting the growth of the secondary mortgage market and contributing to Cagamas’ broader mission of promoting sustainable home ownership accessibility for Malaysians.”

The final orderbook was well diversified, with strong participation from financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies and foreign investors, reinforcing Cagamas’ standing as a high-quality and reliable benchmark issuer in the Malaysian capital market.

The 2026 Issuance Calendar, which is available on the Company’s website, outlines an indicative schedule of Cagamas’ planned benchmark issuances for the year. The publication is intended to provide market participants with advance visibility of the Company’s issuance plans and reflects Cagamas’ ongoing approach to maintaining transparency and consistency in its funding activities.

For more information and to access the 2026 Issuance Calendar, please visit https://www.cagamas.com.my/cagamas-debt-securities/cagamas-2026-issuance-calendar.