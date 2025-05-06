Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — Invest Bank has announced the launch of its new fixed deposit offer, featuring guaranteed competitive returns of 4.65% for a 1-year term and 5.25% for a 2-year term. This exclusive, limited-time offer is designed for financially astute individuals who prioritize certainty, timing, and the power of informed decisions.

Unlike conventional deposit products, this offering empowers clients to secure their returns in a dynamic economic environment, safeguarding their capital while unlocking steady growth.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, stated: “This offer isn’t designed for everyone. It’s crafted for those with clarity and purpose, individuals who seek smart, secure returns over speculation. It’s a timely opportunity that demands decisive thinking.”

He added: “At Invest Bank, we understand that trust is the foundation of every financial move. This solution is built to offer our clients confidence, protection, and a stable path to long-term success.”

Our newly structured fixed deposit offering is designed for individuals focused on both wealth creation and security, providing options that ensure long-term success and stability.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.