Dubai: The Link, the world’s longest cantilever, has officially opened its doors. Suspended 100 metres above ground, this architectural marvel houses enticing culinary concepts spearheaded by Michelin-lauded chefs; poised to become the beating heart of the city's social, gastronomic and cultural landscape, and paving the way for world firsts.

A destination to dine, socialise and unwind, The Link exchanges ordinary moments for extraordinary experiences; representing a vibrant cultural expression at the intersection of local and global influences. From poolside bliss to sophisticated dining and high-octane entertainment, The Link promises captivating moments, marrying multifaceted concepts that blend seamlessly from day to night.

At One&Only One Za’abeel, the first urban resort for the brand, The Link is a destination for resort guests, Dubai residents and international visitors alike. Bringing together six of the world’s finest culinary talents, guests will be taken on a curated gastronomic journey across the continents.

Its mesmerising glass exterior, a revolutionary design by world-renowned architects Nikken Sekkei, levitates across the emirate’s skyline for 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai. Come nightfall, guests can soak up the city’s horizons before waking up to sunlight-filled spaces offering sky-high serenity.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to The Link, to debut our collection of exciting culinary concepts. We believe this will cement the next wave of dining in Dubai, promising new heights of culinary excellence. Our variety of experiences will place us on the travel itinerary of all incoming visitors, and for Dubai residents, The Link will represent a new social hub. We are particularly proud to be partnering with esteemed brand partners whose combined industry expertise enables us to curate something truly special,” said Cristian Fumado, Vice President of One Za’abeel.

A curated culinary constellation

Guests can look forward to innovative flavours, leading-edge culinary techniques and cuisines that break the mould and push the boundaries of traditional cooking.

La Dame de Pic epitomises sophisticated French dining with a concept devised by 10 Michelin star-wielding Anne-Sophie Pic. Inspired by her family’s generations-old gastronomic heritage, Chef Pic’s cuisine features many inventive twists, including an innovative non-alcoholic pairing menu.

At the heart of the Link is Aelia, highlighting an array of French-leaning fare. This elegant, light-bathed space welcomes diners for all three of the day’s meals or for a beverage or snack to take away. The menu features French Rivieran classics embodying the vibrant flavours of the coast with a delectable Afternoon Tea Experience also available.

Spain’s Moorish influences come to the fore at Qabu, a Paco Morales creation that invites diners on a journey through the culinary diversity of Al-Andalus. With 3 Michelin stars under his belt, Chef Morales serves up traditional Moorish and Andalusian flavours that combine for an unforgettable menu that straddles past and future.

The Link’s ambitious artisans have epically remastered a collection of cuisines. DuangDy is a celebration of quintessential Thai food that respects the land by leveraging sustainable practices to serve up pure food artistry. The first Dubai outpost for culinary duo Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones, DuangDy revisits centuries-old recipes viewed through eco-conscious-tinged glasses. With its joyous ambience evoking the charm of Thai hospitality, DuangDy is the place to be for authentic dining outside of Thailand.

Leading the charge for Japanese-inspired cuisine are two showstoppers: Sagetsu, helmed by two-star Michelin chef Tetsuya Wakuda, one of Australia’s most distinguished chefs. His exceptional harmonisation of fresh ingredients, French culinary precision and Japanese plating sees a new concept that blends gastronomy and astronomy. Tapasake, One&Only’s pool club experience and restaurant, explores Nikkei cuisine. Its shareable menu feeds into an energetic concept centred on world-class entertainment. Tapasake

is a destination in its own right, beckoning sun-seekers and party-goers alike. Perched on the very top of the cantilever with captivating views of Burj Khalifa and the city’s skyline, Tapasake features the UAE’s longest suspended infinity pool of 120 metres.

Catering to the city’s music lovers and mixology afficionados is Sphere, The Link’s Destination Bar, representing a sonic and sensory journey. With a state-of-the-art mixology lab and elevated entertainment programme, Sphere is set to add a new dimension of luxury to the city’s social scene.

Heading east on the culinary map is Arrazuna, designed by Istanbul’s most recognisable chef and restaurateur, Mehmet Gürs. A culinary odyssey bridging the cuisines of the Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East and Arabian Peninsula, Arrazuna’s vibrant, convivial dining and retail concept features eight themed open kitchens and interactive experiences, presenting an ode to the region. Arrazuna also houses the UAE’s first in-hotel retail space for regional and international fine wines and a digital ordering system.

Outside of The Link and located on Level 4 of One&Only One Za’abeel on the Garden Level, are two contrasting and equally enticing concepts: StreetXO and Andaliman.

Journeying further south is StreetXO, the brainchild of four Michelin-starred Chef Dabiz Muñoz, whose revolutionary and theatrical dining vision makes for a high-octane experience extending beyond the food on the plate. Muñoz’s pioneering approach and rockstar image made this Madrid-born magnate the World’s Best Chef, three years in a row. At StreetXO, guests can expect experimental twists on global street food classics, elevated to the standard of haute cuisine.

Andaliman is a passionate celebration of inherently Indonesian flavours. Named after a local pepper, Andaliman offers an approachable, family-friendly concept with a bar, open kitchen and outdoor seating. The menu showcases captivating flavours like lemongrass, chili and coconut and balances tradition and innovation, with a distinct nod to the diversity of sambal.

Bridging the world

Channelling the love locks that once adorned Paris’ Pont des Arts, The Bridge of Love connects two extremities of The Link, encouraging lovers to commemorate their love by uploading their engraved initials to a digital padlock. The lock is then attached to an enchanting digital tapestry that moves in mesmerising waves on the digital screen for eternity.

The Link is now open for reservations. For more information and reservation inquiries, visit https://www.thelinkdubai.com/.

