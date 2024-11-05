Dubai, UAE – Gýneco Clinic is poised to transform women's healthcare in the GCC with its highly anticipated opening in November 2024. As the very first dedicated aesthetic and functional gynaecology clinic to focus exclusively on both aesthetic and functional gynaecology, Gýneco is committed to blending cutting-edge technology with personalised, holistic treatments tailored for every stage of a woman’s life and unique goals.

Gýneco’s mission is to empower women by providing access to innovative treatments that challenge stigmas and foster open, real conversations about intimate care. Their supportive team ensures that each woman will feel confident and embraced in her own health journey, where knowledge is power!

With transformative services for every woman, Gýneco is not just a clinic; it’s a movement dedicated to redefining women’s health, encompassing a wide range of services that focus on both aesthetics and functionality.

Aesthetic Gynaecology: Labiaplasty, Clitoral Hood Lifting, Vaginoplasty, Perineoplasty, Intimate Makeover, Labia Augmentation, Vulvar Skin Lifting, Intimate Area Whitening, Vulvar Skin Resurfacing. Functional Gynaecology: Menopause, Treatments for Urinary Incontinence, treatments for Vaginal Prolapse, treatment for Chronic and Recurring Vaginal Infections, treatment for Lichen Sclerosus, Vaginal Rejuvenation, Non Surgical Vaginal Tightening, Postnatal Rehabilitation, Pelvic Floor Strengthening (BTL Emsella chair). Sexual Dysfunction: Treatments for Vaginismus, Low Libido, Low Sexual Sensitivity, Painful Intercourse, Vaginal Dryness, Vaginal Atrophy, Vaginal Looseness. Holistic care: 360-degree approach to women’s health: Naturopathic Medicine, Nutritional Biohacking Plans, Sleep Optimisation Consultation, Beauty and Wellness services.

Dr. Maria Karakoulaki, is the leading expert in women’s health with over 20 years of experience, leading a team of passionate and dedicated individuals. She states, “It’s time for women to understand that they have choices and that they can take control of their health and well-being with confidence.”

As part of the UAE’s Vision 2040, Gýneco is aligned with the goal of providing cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and it is the first clinic in the GCC region blending together aesthetic and functional gynaecology. The company’s vision comprises a future where every woman can embrace aesthetic gynaecology as an essential aspect of their overall health, free from stigma and judgement and functional gynaecology that truly makes a difference.

Join Gýneco Clinic as they create a nurturing space where women of all ages can thrive and feel empowered in their health decisions.

About Dr Maria Karakoulaki:

As the leading expert in women’s health with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Maria Karakoulaki is passionate about empowering women to take control of their health and well-being. With her extensive knowledge and compassionate care, she is dedicated to providing personalised solutions for each patient’s unique journey. Whether it’s understanding your health choices or finding the best treatment options.

About Gýneco:

Gýneco is set to revolutionise women’s healthcare across the GCC with its cutting-edge clinic dedicated exclusively to both aesthetic and functional gynaecology. Gýneco empowers women by offering a welcoming and innovative approach to intimate health, blending state-of-the-art technology with holistic, personalised care for every stage of life. Providing comprehensive services ranging from aesthetic procedures and functional treatments to sexual health and holistic wellness, Gýneco is aligned with the UAE’s Vision 2040, committed to creating a future where women feel confident and supported in their health choices, embracing aesthetic gynaecology as a vital component of well-being.

