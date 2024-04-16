Specialist provider of offshore support services, Interocean Marine Services (Interocean) announces an offshore demonstration of the Flyability Elios 3 UT drone. Providing accurate readings ten times faster than traditional methods, the ultrasonic thickness measurement (UTM) payload for the Elios 3 drone is a step change in integrity inspection.

This Elios 3 UT demonstration was an exciting opportunity for Flyability to showcase its product and take questions from the attendees. Taking place on the VALARIS Viking jack-up rig, the showcase demonstrated the elimination of risks associated with working-at-height and confined space entry in real-time. Now part of Interocean’s unmanned autonomous vehicle (UAV) fleet, the Elios 3 drone provides asset owners with a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective solution by substantially reducing the requirement for scaffolding and rope access.

Committed to reducing downtime and improving safety across the energy, maritime, and industrial sectors, Interocean is one of the first companies offering the Elios 3 UT drone technology across the globe.

Commenting on the landmark event, Alex Reid, Chief Operations Officer at Interocean, said: “As a leading provider of visual, conventional, and advanced NDT inspections, we are always striving to continue advancing the services we provide. Introducing the Elios 3 UT drone to market is a significant milestone for Interocean and NDT inspection as a whole.

“On a personal level, having worked for Valaris for more than a decade as OIM, I have seen their commitment to efficiency and safety first-hand, so I was immensely proud to deliver this innovative demonstration to its team as COO for Interocean.”

Adding to this, Inga Khchoyan, Area Sales Manager at Flyability, commented: “Our team is delighted to have successfully completed this demonstration of our game-changing technology so soon after its launch at our User Conference in March. Delivering precise location-tagged measurements in confined spaces, the probe arm of the Elios 3 UT is the smartest ever built on a drone. Backed by several years of research and development, the Elios 3 UT is the latest advancement in our suite of technologies.”

From quayside to subsea, Interocean’s specialist services span global maritime operations. The global team provides a ‘total project solution’ from planning, design and installation to operational maintenance, and decommissioning.

About Interocean:

From planning, design and installation to operational maintenance, Interocean provides a comprehensive range of services to the offshore oil and gas, marine, and renewable sectors. Headquartered in Aberdeen, Interocean operates a global network with offices in the UK (Glasgow and Middlesbrough), Canada (St. Johns), and UAE (Dubai).

About Flyability:

Flyability is a Swiss drone manufacturer with one goal in mind: no more humans doing dangerous jobs. Their drones are built to operate indoors, in complex and confined spaces. Their latest drone, the Elios 3, was launched in 2023 with 2 payloads: a radiation detection payload and a surveying payload. Flyability’s headquarters are in Paudex, Lausanne, alongside offices in China, Singapore, and the USA. Contact: media@flyability.com