Senovia, the trailblazing food flavour manufacturer, is all set to impress at the highly anticipated Gulfood Manufacturing 2023. From 7th to 9th November, Senovia will present an array of innovative offerings and products at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

With a commitment to revolutionising the food flavour industry, Senovia opened its first dedicated product research and development center in Dubai, UAE, in September 2023. This strategic move positions Senovia to cater to the burgeoning needs of the region, demonstrating a remarkable leap in the brand's regional expansion strategy.

Gulfood Manufacturing, renowned as a leading F&B event, serves as the ideal stage for Senovia to showcase its versatile product range. Visitors can anticipate an exclusive sneak peek at products crafted with Senovia's flavours, encompassing everything from beverages to baked goods and confectionery items.

"We are excited to introduce Senovia’s offerings to the AMEA region through our participation at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023," says Emilie Nault, Managing Director of Senovia AMEA. "Our brand aims to disrupt the flavouring industry by offering modern, accessible, and innovative flavouring solutions to the market. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals and sharing our passion for this industry."

Senovia will be showcasing at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 from 7th to 9th November in Hall 8, stand F8-4. For more information about Senovia, visit https://www.senovia.com.

About Senovia

Established in 2023, Senovia is an international food flavour manufacturer that is revolutionising the regional flavour industry with its innovative taste solutions. The firm specializes in liquid flavour solutions for beverages, dairy, confectionary and bakery with a no-compromise policy on quality and safety. It also distinguishes itself from existing industry players by offering complete end-to-end assistance and customised services for all types of companies regardless of company size.

With its headquarters in Switzerland and its production facilities in Germany, Senovia’s UAE presence is pioneering the group’s entry into the food flavour industry and serves Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) at the product development level.

The firm is part of the Arethia Group - a Germany-based global flavour manufacturer with over 70 years of experience in flavour development delivering exquisite, premium quality and innovative taste solutions. Arethia aims to disrupt the global flavour industry’s approach to flavour creation and manufacturing.

