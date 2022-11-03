RIYADH, KSA – Infor®, the industry cloud company, will reveal insights on trends, challenges and the need for continuous innovation in the industrial manufacturing and distribution sectors in Saudi Arabia, at dedicated events in Khobar on November 8, and Riyadh on November 9.

Experts including Kerry Koutsikos, VP & GM, MEA Infor, Harish Dunakhe, Senior Director Research, IDC, Ahmed Tayel, Sales Manager, AWS, and Khaled AlShami, VP Solution Consulting, Infor will share insights through keynotes and panel discussions at the events.

Key topics will include the need for organizations to embrace cloud-based automation, master software platforms, gain real-time visibility into the extended supply chain, and embrace agility to thrive in Saudi Arabia’s fast growing industrial manufacturing and distribution sectors.

According to a recent IDC survey, 72% of Saudi organizations cited cloud as being fundamental to driving innovation and digital transformation in their businesses, while a study from QuantAlign Research revealed that Saudi Arabia’s cloud market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.5% between 2021-2030 to reach a value of $10.5 billion in 2030. Saudi Arabia’s government is also encouraging digitization efforts as part of diversification plans under Saudi Vision 2030.

Kerry Koutsikos, VP & GM, MEA, Infor, said: “Industrial manufacturers and distributors in Saudi Arabia must embrace cloud-based solutions and automate their systems to tap the amazing opportunities for growth and development. While organizations are enthusiastic about transformation, many lack a clear understanding of exactly how they should go about it. By attending our events in Khobar and Riyadh, they will learn the steps they need to take to digitally transform, and how to get it right. We’re excited to help Saudi Arabian organizations on their transform journey.”

Infor is already working with numerous organizations in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Bugshan, Zahid Tractor, Hafil Transportation Co., AutoWorld, and a growing number of premier car dealerships, on ambitious digital transformation initiatives.

AutoWorld, which is part of SEDCO Holding, a pioneer in auto leasing in the kingdom, recently completed its deployment of Infor CloudSuite Equipment and Infor People Solutions to help spearhead its digital transformation supported by Infor Consulting Services and running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Zahid Tractor, a Saudi Arabia-based Zahid Group company that supplies construction machinery and commercial vehicles, successfully deployed Infor M3 for Equipment to streamline and gain visibility across all departments in 2021.

Infor also works extensively with Saudi Bugshan, a conglomerate that comprises 47 companies.

Infor is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia as it seeks to help organizations in industrial manufacturing and distribution digitally transform with industry-specific cloud solutions.

