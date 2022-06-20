Cairo: Infinity, Egypt’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, announced that in accordance with the ministerial decree No14 of 2022 issued by the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy on Jan 26th, 2022, EV users will now have to pay for electricity charging for EVs across all charging stations.

The tariffs will be effective from June 28th, 2022, and as per government guidelines, customers will have to pay 1.89 EGP/kWH for AC charging and 3.75 EGP/kWH for DC charging, respectively. Customers can make the payments through their InfinityEV app, where they can recharge their credit balance using their debit or credit cards.

Then, they can charge their EVs by scanning the InfinityEV app on their phones, at any of the chargers, across all stations while having the required credit balance in their app wallets. Existing users who are still using the Infinity charging cards will have to link their cards to the app, to continue availing the charging services.

Speaking of the announcement, Mr. Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director, Infinity EV Division, said, “As per the regulations put in place by the government, we will begin levying tariffs on EV users for charging their EVs. We have ensured that the process remains simple, giving our customers ease of access to the largest network of electric charging for EVs. We Hope our customers appreciate our efforts and continue to enjoy our services, as they have done in the past“.

Infinity’s EV charging network now has 90+ stations with more than 300 charging points located in all major travelling roads including those from Cairo to Alexandria, Hurghada, Ismailia, Ain Sokhna and many more. The network also exists in the areas that have high-traffic flow, being present in selected gas stations, high-traffic commercial districts, and gated communities.

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only Egyptian dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in the country that develops clean energy solutions across several sectors and scales. For nearly a decade, Infinity has been leading the shift to a sustainable future for Egypt and Africa, through meticulously developed, commercially viable energy solutions that provide efficient and sustainable access to energy resources for everyone. Infinity has so far, invested in projects with total investment size of around USD 350 million representing almost 236 MWp capacity across six utility-scale operational projects. Infinity harnesses different resources for Power Generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy while also providing Power Distribution services and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions across three categories: cities and infrastructure, commercial and industrial and homes. Infinity also provides comprehensive EPC services including designing, procuring, constructing, commissioning power plants and solar solutions for carports and rooftops, as well as O&M services that help solar energy asset owners maximize returns. Infinity’s Asset Management Services ensure the optimization of administration and financial management throughout the project lifecycle. Infinity is the largest Egyptian contributor to the Benban Solar Park, Africa’s largest photovoltaic power station with an estimated capacity of 1465 MWp. Since 2018, Infinity has been establishing the largest EV charging network across Egypt, with over 90 charging stations and 300 charging points across 10 governorates.

