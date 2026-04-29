Dubai, UAE - Infinite IT Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise e-invoicing and automation solutions in the Gulf region, today announced it has received pre-approval as an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) under the UAE's upcoming e-invoicing mandate. This accreditation positions Infinite as one of the first technology providers to combine global e-invoicing expertise with deep GCC regional presence, delivering Peppol-based e-invoicing services purpose-built for UAE enterprises.

Infinite IT Solutions brings deep regional experience to the UAE e-invoicing market, having established itself as a trusted e-invoicing partner across the GCC while maintaining a proven track record of supporting e-invoicing mandates worldwide.

“Our presence in the GCC for more than six years has given us an unparalleled understanding of regional business practices, regulatory frameworks, and the unique requirements of enterprises operating across the Gulf”, said Ammar Hamednalla, GCC Regional Manager at Infinite IT Solutions. "This ASP accreditation validates our commitment to being the GCC's trusted e-invoicing partner - not a global provider treating the UAE as just another market, but a regional specialist that understands Arabic-first service delivery, local tax nuances, and the ERP landscapes our clients operate in."

Global e-Invoicing Platform, Regional Excellence

The company's e-invoicing platform is built on Infinite's proven global e-invoicing architecture, which already supports e-invoicing mandates in 30 countries, including Saudi Arabia's ZATCA, Oman, and major European, Latin American, and Asia-Pacific regulatory frameworks.

"Our global e-invoicing platform processes millions of compliant documents across multiple jurisdictions, and we're bringing that enterprise-grade reliability to the UAE market," said Paweł Ogorzałek, VP of Business Development at Infinite IT Solutions. "What sets us apart is the combination of global reach with intelligent automation - our platform delivers real-time validation, seamless ERP integration with SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics, and AI-powered anomaly detection. UAE enterprises get the security and scalability of a global platform with the responsiveness and expertise of a regional partner."

Early Adoption Program

Infinite IT Solutions is offering an Early Adoption Program for enterprises seeking priority onboarding, dedicated implementation support, and preferential pricing.

About Infinite IT Solutions

Infinite IT Solutions is an enterprise technology company specializing in e-invoicing, AP automation, and digital transformation solutions. With a global e-invoicing platform supporting mandates in 30 countries and a dedicated GCC regional presence since 2019, Infinite serves enterprises in retail, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, construction, and government sectors. The company's platform supports multi-country e-invoicing mandates across the GCC - including UAE, and Saudi Arabia - as well as regulatory frameworks in Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit https://infinite-it.com/ae

Media Contact

Michał Jachimowicz

Senior Marketing Specialist

Infinite IT Solutions

Email: michal.jachimowicz@infinite.pl