Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Unifonic, an AI-native customer engagement platform purpose-built for enterprises and public sector organizations across emerging markets, today announced the acquisition of Segmentify, a leading AI personalization and behavioral intelligence platform serving enterprise retailers and e-commerce brands across EMEA. The acquisition marks Unifonic’s most decisive investment yet in agentic marketing, a new category in which autonomous AI agents personalize, orchestrate, and optimize every customer interaction in real time, turning engagement into measurable conversion.

Founded in Türkiye, Segmentify provides AI-powered personalization, search and discovery, customer intelligence, and cross-channel marketing capabilities that help enterprises optimize digital experiences, and drive customer loyalty across digital channels.

The acquisition marks a major step in Unifonic's ambition to build the leading AI engagement platform for emerging markets, combining conversational engagement, behavioral intelligence, and real-time personalization in a single platform.

By bringing together Unifonic’s conversational engagement and orchestration capabilities with Segmentify’s AI personalization engine, enterprises can now deploy autonomous marketing agents that determine the next-best message, channel, and moment for each customer, shifting marketing from manual, campaign-led execution to agentic, outcome-driven orchestration. This enables enterprises to deliver more adaptive customer journeys, improve conversion and retention, and personalize engagement decisions at scale. The combined capabilities further unify customer intelligence, engagement, and marketing within a single ecosystem, simplifying marketing operations and minimizing technology complexity.

"Customer engagement is entering a new era where AI, behavioral intelligence, and real-time orchestration are converging into a single platform layer," said Ahmed Hamdan, Co-founder and CEO of Unifonic. "This acquisition strengthens our vision of building the AI-native engagement platform for emerging markets, one that helps enterprises move beyond fragmented customer journeys toward intelligent, adaptive, and deeply personalized experiences across every interaction."

Ibrahim Almohaimede, CFO of Unifonic, added: “We approached this acquisition with a clear focus on strategic fit, product depth, and long-term value creation. Segmentify strengthens the intelligence layer of our platform and positions Unifonic at the forefront of the emerging agentic marketing category, enhancing our ability to deliver measurable outcomes for enterprise customers. This is a disciplined, capability-led investment that supports sustainable growth, deeper customer relationships, and Unifonic’s next phase of international expansion.”

Segmentify’s technology adds advanced behavioural analytics, predictive personalization, and AI-driven recommendation capabilities to Unifonic’s platform, giving Unifonic’s marketing agents the real-time intelligence to act autonomously and helping enterprises improve acquisition efficiency, conversion, retention, loyalty, and lifetime customer value. The acquisition also expands Unifonic’s international footprint with operations in the UK, Türkiye, and Germany, strengthening its global AI and product capabilities while reinforcing its leadership across MENA and GCC markets.

Murat Soysal, Co-founder and CEO of Segmentify, said: "Our main priority with this merger is to deliver immediate, elevated value to our customers. Combining our collective AI capabilities means we can now provide a wider, more comprehensive set of engagement solutions across our entire global footprint, deeply benefiting our established clients across the UK, Europe, and Türkiye. Simultaneously, we are incredibly excited to introduce Segmentify’s powerful predictive capabilities to Unifonic's core MENA and GCC markets , filling a critical regional gap for intelligent, real-time personalization at scale."

As enterprises accelerate toward AI-led customer operations, Unifonic remains focused on building the agentic marketing layer powering the next generation of customer engagement across emerging markets. The acquisition represents another step in Unifonic’s long-term vision to empower organizations with autonomous, agent-driven marketing that delivers measurable business growth, operational efficiency, and more meaningful customer relationships across the digital economy.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com