An Indian national and Japanese national, who are both first time ticket buyers, had their names added Ito the ever growing list of dollar millionaire when it was announced at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Mrs. Rupa Harish Dhawan, a 49-year old Indian national based in Mumbai became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 450 with ticket number 2869, which she purchased on 28th January on her way back to Mumbai from Dubai.

A first time ticket buyer, Mrs. Dhawan is a full time housewife and a mother of three.

She and her husband visited Dubai to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and on their way back to Mumbai, her husband persuaded her to purchase a ticket to the Dubai Duty Free promotion at the airport.

“It was a big thing for me, I never had luck or win such kind. I can’t believe that with my first ever ticket to Dubai Duy Free my life will change. I will forever thank Dubai Duty Free for this.” she said.

Mrs. Dhawan is the 224th Indian national to have won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it launched in 1999.with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Joining Mrs. Dhawan as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mrs. Nana Kakihara, a 30-year-old Japanese national based in Miyazaki, Japan, who was announced as the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 451 with ticket number 4429, which she purchased on 13th February on her way to Male, Maldives for a honeymoon.

Also, a first time ticket buyer, Mrs. Kakihara works for a chemical company in Miyazaki.

“Thank you for this amazing chance, Dubai Duty Free. I’m elated to win this early with my first ever ticket,” she said.

When asked of her initial plans with her win, she said, “I want to buy a new car and travel the world with my family.”

Mr. Kakihara is the third Japanese national to have won US$1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury cars and two motorbikes. Joining in the draw are Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager – Retail Sales, Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager – Retail Support, Lynne Merry, Manager- Display & Visual Merchandising and Elham Al Mulla, Assistant Manager – Shrinkage Prevention.

Mr Hameed Abdulla Yousuf, a 78-year-old Bahraini national based in Hamad Town, Bahrain won a BMW X6 M60i xDrive (Mineral White Metallic) car with ticket number 0083 in the Finest Surprise Series 1865, which he purchased online on 6th February.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years, Mr. Yousuf is a father of five.

“This is one of the best calls that I have received in my life. I’m glad that I finally won something from Dubai Duty Free after participating for a long time. Indeed, perseverance paid off. Thank you for this opportunity to win such a luxury car.” he said.

Mr. Michael Konrad Steinhoefel, a 51-year-old Swiss national based in Basel, Switzerland won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 1284 in the Finest Surprise Series 1868, which he purchased online on 6th February.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 15 years, Mr. Steinhoefel works as a risk manager for a bank.

“Thanks for running this promotion for a long time, that gives people the opportunity to win. I’m happy to be part of it now, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Mr. Rashmi R., an Indian national based in the UAE won a Mercedes G 63 (Polar White) car with ticket number 2478 in the Finest Surprise Series 1869, which he purchased online on 11th February.

Mr. R. is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

Mr. Seamus Louis, a 44-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory (Time Attack – Black Red) motorbike with ticket number 0781 in the Finest Surprise Series 567, which he purchased online on 5th February.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 6 years, Mr. Louis is a father of three and works as a store manager for a luxury lifestyle brand.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this win. I will continue to participate in the hope to win again,” he said.

Mrs. Neena Joseph, a 33-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a BMW R 1250 RS (White/Blue/ Red Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0072 in the Finest Surprise Series 568, which she purchased on 5th February on her way to Kochi, India.

A resident of Sharjah for 7 years and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 2 years, Mrs. Joseph works as staff nurse for a community medical center in Sharjah.

“I’m very thankful for this moment. It came as a surprise, thank you Dubai Duty Free,” she said.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free or call Tel: +9714-6019232 or email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae