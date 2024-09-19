Etihad now flies 176 flights per week to 11 destinations across India, offering exceptional connectivity to the Middle East, Europe and North America for Indian travellers.

Since launch, Etihad has flown more than 172,000 flights and connected more than 26 million passengers between India, the UAE and beyond

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is celebrating 20 years of flying to India this month. Etihad launched flights to the commercial capital of India, Mumbai, on the 26 September 2004, quickly followed by New Delhi on 1 December 2004.

Etihad’s network significantly expanded over the subsequent decades, and following the addition of flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Jaipur earlier this year, Etihad now flies to 11 gateways in India.

Etihad has also expanded seat capacity between Abu Dhabi and India this year with additional flight frequencies to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Etihad is now operating more than 50 extra flights per week to India, compared to last summer, providing more convenient departure timings and therefore more flexibility with onward connections.

Celebrating the milestone, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “India is a strategically important market for Etihad and we’re extremely proud to be celebrating 20 years of flying to this incredible country. When the young and ambitious Etihad launched flights to Mumbai in 2004, it was Etihad’s 8th global destination and since then we’ve expanded to 80 destinations with a vision to offer 125 destinations by 2030.

“This year, we are proud to offer Indian travellers a greater number of flight options from 11 gateways across India making Etihad the leading airline for connectivity for Indian travellers to the Middle East, Europe and North America.”

The airline launched its 20-year celebrations with the Airbus A380 commencing operations between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi three times per week until the end of the year. Indian travellers can now enjoy the unique flying experience of this iconic double-decker aircraft from Mumbai.

Celebrate with 20% off

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, Etihad is offering discounts of up to 20% on flights to and from India when booking through etihad.com. The sale runs from 19 to 21 September for travel from 1 October 2024 to 15 March 2025.

Travellers wishing to make the most of the sale can take advantage of incredible fares to worldwide destinations such as the historic city of Boston and the big apple, New York in the US, to the city of romance, Paris, or the exciting cultural capital of London.

What’s more, guests flying through Abu Dhabi can take advantage of a complimentary two-night hotel stay on the way to their end destination through Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme which is available year-round for bookings on etihad.com.

Powerful partnerships

To further demonstrate its commitment to the Indian market, Etihad has invested in meaningful partnerships with brands that resonate with consumers from Bollywood to Cricket.

Earlier in the year, Etihad became the Official Sponsor of the Chennai Super Kings one of the leading teams in the Indian Premier League. Etihad brought the partnership to life with activations at every match including gifting fans with yellow aircraft shaped whistles to cheer on their team, as well as featuring the legendary player MS Dhoni in its TV advertising.

And in celebration of its 20th anniversary this month, Etihad announced it will be the Official Front of Shirt sponsor for Mumbai City FC, one of the top-performing professional football teams in India having won two Indian Super League titles and two Indian Super League Cups.

Beyond sport, Etihad brought on board Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as a brand ambassador. Appearing in several of the airline’s advertisements showcasing Etihad’s remarkable guest experience, much-loved Katrina’s experience on Etihad was enjoyed by millions of viewers worldwide.

Local flavours

This summer, Etihad also commenced local catering for flights departing from India, offering fresh, regionally curated cuisine on board. Through collaborations with local chefs and caterers in each of Etihad’s 11 Indian destinations, Etihad now offers regionalised menus, local delicacies and the freshest ingredients to guests departing from India.

Guests departing Delhi will enjoy cuisine reflecting the country's gastronomic heritage with a delightful blend of Mughlai, Punjabi, and street food influences. From Mumbai, guests will enjoy a touch of Maharashtrian cuisine, known for its bold flavours and extensive use of spices. Guests flying from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and destinations across Kerala will similarly find a local twist in their menus.

As well as setting Etihad apart in its culinary standards, this also demonstrates Etihad’s commitment to the markets it serves, by choosing local suppliers and producers which support job creation and the local economy.

A tailored offering for travellers from India

In its sincere commitment to the Indian market, Etihad recently became the first foreign carrier to launch a Hindi language website, making the booking experience more accessible for its guests.

On board, Etihad’s guests are treated to a wide range of multi-language programming including the latest Bollywood blockbusters, box sets and music videos. Indian movies can be enjoyed in a selection of languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Telegu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Marathi.

Etihad employees

Etihad employs more than 10,000 employees of 140 nationalities based in Abu Dhabi and its global offices. Around 1,700 employees are of Indian nationality, occupying a wide range of commercial and operational roles across the business. They are among the many Indian professionals who live and work in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

