Dubai-UAE: Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), a regional leader in banking and finance education and training, launched a leadership series to inspire, promote innovation and deliver impactful insights to Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors from the banking and financial sector in the UAE.

The virtual series titled “CEO Thought Leadership Series” is part of the EIBFS leadership program, designed to upskill leaderships within the financial sector and shape the world of tomorrow, in collaboration with EIBFS global partners University of Oxford, Bank for International Settlements (BIS), and the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS).

The series was launched as part of EIBFS continued efforts to drive the thought leadership in the financial sector in line with UAE’s vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy.

The series has been carefully designed to cover three key areas of interest to the leadership in the industry, through three short one-hour sessions, focusing on strategies for effective Anti Financial Crime (AFC) controls through innovation, the rise of platforms and ecosystems in the financial industry, and the domain of the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Over 100 CEOs from various UAE banks and the insurance sector were invited to join Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, and other senior officials from the Institute, to attend the first session of the series under the title ‘How to ensure effective AFC controls through innovation’, which shed the light on how AI and other technologies can support in AFC controls, innovation & the effective AFC controls, and the responsible use of AI.