Dubai: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management (FM) services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has received its third five-star rating in a row at the fifth annual Taqdeer Award. Held recently at the Sheikh Rashid Hall of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai, the ceremony also recognized three Imdaad employees for their invaluable contributions to both the group and Dubai’s continued growth and prosperity.

The award ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council. In addition to honoring specific employees for their significant contributions to Dubai's growth and economic success, the award celebrates Dubai enterprises for implementing global labor protection best practices. This year’s ceremony brought together top government officials, diplomats, private sector business leaders, government and private sector professionals, and representatives of the winning companies and their employees. 130 workers and companies in total were honored this year. The awards were presented to the winners by His Excellence Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization and Major General Obaid bin Suroor, Chairman of Taqdeer Awards.

Imdaad’s third-consecutive five-star rating further cements its position as one of the UAE’s most stringent international labor rights observers. Throughout the years, they have made every effort to foster a culture of transparency and open communication across all levels of the organization. The group’s three distinguished employees, Rajesh Balwant Bhujbal, Jasvinder Singh, and Manivannan Sivakumar, were named Best Engineer, Best Supervisor, and Best Labour Worker respectively.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “I could not be happier with the outcome of this year’s Taqdeer Award. This five-star recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to upholding the inalienable rights of our valued workers, and to providing them with every workplace advantage and opportunity to excel in their careers. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the three distinguished employees who were recognized tonight, along with everyone at Imdaad, for helping us maintain our competitive advantage as we continue to grow and expand with the UAE, the region, and beyond.”

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers within the UAE and across the GCC. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises 9,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.