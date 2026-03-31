Dubai, UAE: Imbono has formally launched as a global investor‑operator platform, consolidating Gemcorp ICS and Gemcorp Angola into a single integrated entity built to finance, execute, and operate strategic projects across emerging markets.

The company has also strengthened its long‑term base in Dubai as it accelerates growth.

Headquartered in the UAE with regional hubs across emerging markets, Imbono is structured to build, operate, and maintain national strategic assets while sourcing essential goods and services that support economic development. The platform aims to reach more than 100 million people by 2040.

As part of its Middle East expansion, Imbono will relocate its Dubai office from 4,435 sq. ft. to 11,538 sq. ft. at DIFC Square and plans to hire more than 40 roles in 2026, reinforcing Dubai as its operational anchor for the region and beyond.

“Dubai continues to demonstrate resilience and vision – and now is no different,” said Marcus Weyll, CEO of Imbono.

“Even amid regional headwinds, the UAE maintains policy clarity, connectivity, and a forward‑looking agenda that aligns with how we think at Imbono: long term, partnership driven, and accountable for delivery. Our expanded footprint at DIFC Square and planned hiring reflect our confidence in Dubai as the right place to scale an execution focused platform serving essential needs across emerging markets.”

Imbono’s model is built around a multi‑decade horizon that mirrors the UAE’s long‑range planning ethos. The Middle East’s deep cultural and economic ties with Africa – combined with Dubai’s strategic position at the crossroads of Latin America, Asia, Africa, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe – provide a powerful base to mobilise capital, technology, and talent for high impact delivery.

In partnership with Gemcorp Capital, Imbono integrates global capital with hands‑on operational expertise to ensure projects are not only financed but delivered and sustainably managed.

Over the past decade, the Group has invested US$8.7 billion across 25 countries, building a track record in complex, high‑impact projects spanning food, energy, and water security, as well as social infrastructure and essential services.

About Imbono

Launched in February 2026, Imbono is an emerging markets operational platform delivering essential projects, goods, and services. Imbono brings together global capital and local expertise, with a commitment to project completion and durable, long-term impact.

Part of Gemcorp and headquartered in the UAE, supported by regional hubs across Africa and the Middle East, Imbono builds, operates, and maintains national strategic projects while also sourcing essential goods and services for communities in emerging markets. Its ambition is to transform the lives of more than 100 million people by 2040.

www.imbono.com

About Gemcorp Capital

Gemcorp Capital is a privately owned investment group focused on unleashing the potential in emerging markets. The group combines decades of experience with financial discipline and local knowledge to deliver long-term value for investors and sustainable growth in the economies it invests in. Gemcorp’s core focus is emerging market private credit, structuring and managing solutions that make complex markets investable for global investors.

With deep roots across Africa and other growth regions, it looks to unlock opportunities that offer genuine alpha and diversification. It mitigates risks through disciplined underwriting and innovative structuring, deploying capital in sectors critical to economic resilience and development. Additionally, Gemcorp manages complementary strategies in trade finance, liquid markets and special situations, each underpinned by the same investment discipline and conviction based philosophy.

gemcorpcapital.com