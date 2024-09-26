Dubai, UAE: IHG Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a new Vignette Collection property which is set to be the tallest all-hotel tower in the world when it opens in Dubai next year. The agreement will see the launch of Ciel, Vignette Collection, offering an unsurpassed lifestyle experience in the Marina.

The landmark Ciel, under the ownership of The First Group and the management of The First Group Hospitality, is a multistorey high-rise hotel with 80-plus floors based in Dubai Marina. With construction rapidly advancing and the building already topped out, the award-winning property will have 1,000 rooms and suites, three restaurants, Dubai’s highest infinity pool, fitness center, spa, club lounge, and observation bar & lounge, with uninterrupted views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

The Vignette Collection is a family of one-of-a-kind, exclusive hotels curated for guests seeking rich and varied stay experiences. The brand allows owners of world-class independent hotels to retain their distinctive identity while benefiting from IHG’s global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts commented: “We launched Vignette Collection in December 2021 and have since seen it rapidly grow into an established Collection brand with more than 2300 rooms open across eleven properties. Today, in signing what will on completion be the world’s tallest all-hotel tower, is testament to our expanding luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the Middle East, and our commitment to offer our guests something truly special.”

Founded in 2005, The First Group has a portfolio of award-winning hotels and residences, exciting F&B outlets and lifestyle venues. Ciel is The First Group’s largest and most complex development to date. Positioned as an architectural masterpiece, the development has earned seven major awards, including International Property Awards for Best International Hotel Architecture and Best High-Rise Architecture Arabia.

“The First Group is amongst the top developers in Dubai, and we are delighted to partner with them on this project,” added Mattar. “The sheer scale of ambition encapsulated in Ciel and the international recognition the project has received to date reflects The First Group’s commitment to setting new benchmarks in Dubai’s hotel sector. With the power of IHG’s scale as well authentic, experiential and considerate stays that the Vignette Collection brand promises, we are confident the hotel will become an inspiring destination for guests.”

Rob Burns, Chief Executive Officer at The First Group, added: “The First Group is delighted to unveil Ciel the world’s tallest all-hotel tower, as the newest addition to IHG’s Vignette Collection Portfolio. This architectural masterpiece is poised to become a leading lifestyle destination in Dubai, offering guests an unparalleled experience. Joining the Vignette Collection will connect Ciel to IHG’s powerful global network and renowned loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, enhancing our reach to international travellers seeking authentic hospitality and an unforgettable guest experience. As the cornerstone of The First Group Hospitality's growing hotel management portfolio, Ciel will redefine upper upscale hospitality in Dubai, showcasing the spectacular 365-meter all-hotel tower’s innovation, creativity, and excellence through its unique design, luxurious amenities, and breathtaking views.

IHG operates 117 hotels across nine brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Hotel Indigo, voco and Six Senses with another 83 hotels in the pipeline.

Numbers as of June 30th , 2024