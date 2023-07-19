DUBAI - IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, with more than 6,000 hotels will launch, by quarter four 2023, a new stylish dual-branded property in Dubai’s Business Bay. Located a short distance from key tourist and business spots, this cluster of hotels will offer modern and comfortable accommodations for travellers enjoying a short or longer stay in Dubai.

Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay will be the first in the UAE to bring to life the brand defining Open Lobby concept, which transforms the traditional hotel lobby into a flexible space, where the guests can connect, relax, socialise or work their way. The hotel will feature 275 rooms, modern meeting and recreational facilities including a fitness centre and an outdoor pool. The naturally lit meeting and event spaces will offer state of the art technology with a capacity for up to 100 guests

The new Holiday Inn hotel will bring to Business Bay two new dining venues, a Mexican eatery, La Plancha - Terraza Mexicana, and a chic modern European restaurant and bar, Brasserie on One. It will embody all of its hallmarks, which our guests know and love us for including the brand’s signature “Kids Stay and Eat Free” program.

The thoughtfully designed guest rooms will offer best in class features including a 55-Inch smart TV, contemporary furnishings, and high-quality bedding.

Staybridge Suites is IHG’s upscale extended stay hotel brand that offers an elevated, residential-style hotel. The new hotel, Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay will offer 120 suites with options of studio, one, and two-bedroom suites to cater to varying guest needs. The all-suite hotel is perfectly designed to meet the needs of extended-stay travellers who seek a sense of community and home like warmth when traveling for days, weeks, or months at a time.

All suites will provide spacious room, balcony, premium bedding, a fully equipped kitchenette, refrigerator, cooking hob, laundry machine with dryer. The guests will experience a range of unique brand hallmarks such as complimentary hot breakfast, the signature ‘Social’ hour with complimentary bites & drinks, with thoughtful shared common areas and recreational facilities for them to socialse and relax at the day-end.

Beyond serving as a convenient haven for our guests the hotels are located a mere 15-minute ride to Dubai International Airport, and close to Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the Dubai Canal within easy access to the city's central business district and global landmarks Burj Khalifa.

As one of the most recognized and trusted travel brands in the world, Holiday Inn drives meaningful connections through a warm, welcome and consistent experience. The Business Bay property joins the global portfolio that includes nearly 1500 open or in pipeline Holiday Inn hotels.

Staybridge Suites offers studio and one- and two-bedroom suites equipped with full kitchens and dedicated living and sleeping zones that enable multi-night travelers to seamlessly transition between productivity and relaxation. Staybridge Suites Business Bay adds to a growing global reach of more than 470 hotels open or in pipeline.

For further information or to book, visit Holiday Inn Business Bay or Staybridge Suites Business Bay, or use the or use the new IHG One Rewards mobile app and follow @HolidayInnBusinessBay and @StaybridgeSuitesBusinessBay

