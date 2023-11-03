Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a franchise agreement for its second Vignette Collection hotel in Dubai in partnership with The Heart of Europe, the flagship project under Kleindienst Group. Scheduled for a grand opening in January 2026, Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai, will mark a significant milestone for The Heart of Europe, solidifying IHG’s presence within The World Islands – an archipelago of manmade islands located in the Arabian Gulf, off the coast of Dubai.

The Vignette Collection brand allows owners of world-class independent hotels to retain their distinctive identity while benefitting from IHG’s global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise.

The upcoming Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai, is located in ‘The Heart of Europe’, a self-sustaining holiday destination spanning across six islands, each blending European architectural charm with top-tier hospitality, embracing luxury and innovation on shores of tranquil beaches.

The Heart of Europe encompasses a variety of opulent properties, including beachfront villas, premium hotels, an innovative underwater living experience, and an array of top-tier amenities such as climate-controlled streets and the coral institute dedicated to preserving and revitalising the marine ecosystem.

Once completed, Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai will feature 150 rooms overlooking the Arabian Gulf in a prime location along a pristine beach and crystal-clear sea. True to the Vignette Collection brand, the property will seamlessly merge exclusivity with community and locality and feature a unique Andalusian-inspired design with contemporary architecture.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “We are excited to partner with The Heart of Europe to bring the second Vignette Collection resort to Dubai, a testament to IHG’s commitment to delivering exceptional stays and experiences for our guests. Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai will significantly reimagine luxury and set future regional hospitality benchmarks. We look forward to welcoming travellers worldwide upon the hotel’s opening in 2026.”

With the property currently under construction, Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai is expected to become a key proof point in IHG's ambition to create unparalleled guest experiences and set new standards for luxury in the region.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group and The Heart of Europe, said: “It is an honour to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel groups to bring the Vignette Collection brand to The World Islands Dubai. This collaboration aligns with our vision of creating a unique destination in one of the world’s most iconic cities, and true to our commitment to excellence, Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection The World Islands Dubai promises to offer guests a remarkable and distinctive stay, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Dubai and presenting a perfect blend of luxury, innovation, and the beauty of the UAE.”

IHG currently operates 108 hotels across eight brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Hotel Indigo, voco and Six Senses.

About Kleindienst Group & The Heart of Europe

Kleindienst Group operates in various sectors, such as property development, construction, coral engineering, business centers, yacht building, hospitality and renewable energy, employing more than 1,500 people globally. Its flagship project The Heart of Europe, is a unique and innovative destination that celebrates the spirit and culture of different European destinations.

To learn more about Kleindienst Group, visit https://www.kleindienst.ae.

The Heart of Europe is a luxury island destination and a flagship project being developed by Kleindienst Group on the World Islands Dubai, just six kilometres off the shores of Dubai. Comprising six unique islands, each designed with a theme inspired by a European country, The Heart of Europe will offer more than 4,000 keys, 20 hotels and resorts, including beachfront villas and palaces, deluxe hotels, and an underwater living experience. It offers world-class amenities, such as a climate-controlled rainy street and the region’s first coral institute dedicated to protecting and restoring the marine ecosystem and seeks to promote sustainable living using renewable energy sources and innovative technologies.

Committed to breaking barriers, the Heart of Europe opened its French Riviera-inspired first adults-only five-star party hotel on an island in Dubai – Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel. With 198 keys, including eight suites, five party suites, and four suites with private pools, the hotel pledges an unrivalled night-time atmosphere.

Visit us online for more information about The Heart of Europe. To book your stay at the first newly opened Côte d'Azur Monaco Hotel, visit https://www.thoe-hotels.com/monaco/.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

