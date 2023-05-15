Egypt: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has strengthened its partnership with one of the leading developers in Egypt, Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment, to build two more hotels in the capital city — InterContinental West Cairo 205 scheduled for a January 2028 opening and the voco West Cairo 205 Suites, set to open by June 2026.

The hotels will be strategically located as part of Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investments new mixed-use development — 205 an Arkan Palm Development — in West Cairo, one of the prime areas in Egypt. The one million sqm development will feature offices, residence units, retail outlets, business parks, hospitals and clinics, an international school, plus a Canal Walk Island comprising of residential spaces and retail stores that is set to be the first-of-its-kind in Egypt.

The dual hotel signing, which will add 390 rooms to IHG’s portfolio in Egypt, caters to the high demand for luxury and premium guest experiences in the region. This agreement highlights IHG’s commitment to the Egyptian market, as well as the trust that the company’s long term partners place in IHG and its brand portfolio.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, commented: “We’re delighted to announce the signing of two newly built hotels in Egypt, and expand our luxury and premium offering in the country. The new InterContinental West Cairo 205 builds on the brand’s long-standing legacy in Egypt and strengthens our luxury portfolio in the capital by offering world-class stays to guests. Also gaining momentum in the country is our premium brand voco, which combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. We look forward to our guests experiencing exceptional hospitality offerings at the new voco West Cairo 205 Suites.

He added, “Badreldin Group is our existing and valued partner - we opened Crowne Plaza West Cairo- Arkan, the first Crowne Plaza hotel in Egypt, last year. We are delighted to continue the partnership and together, bring more world-class hospitality options to the growing sector in Egypt.”

Commenting on the signings, Tamer Badr Eldin, Chief Executive Officer of Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment added: “We’re pleased to be growing our hospitality portfolio in Egypt with our esteemed partner, IHG. MEA has historically had strong demand for luxury and premium guest experiences, and as the region continues to be positioned as a great destination for leisure tourism, this demand continues to grow. Having opened a hotel with IHG recently, we are confident in their brands, booking channels and local understanding to offer the most authentic stay experiences to our guests.”

InterContinental West Cairo 205

InterContinental West Cairo 205 will feature 250 keys and offer luxury experiences to guests through its exceptional design, offering and service. The hotel will feature four dining options, including an all-day dining, specialty restaurant, a lobby lounge and a destination bar. Corporate guests who are looking for an elegant, yet functional location will have access to hotel’s meeting and events space totaling 1,110sqm, including a ballroom. Other facilities at the hotel will include a club lounge, a spa, a health club and swimming pool.

voco West Cairo 205 Suites

With 140 rooms, voco West Cairo 205 Suites will guarantee a premium experience for guests from the moment they check-in, to check-out. The hotel will feature one dining option and a grab-and-go eatery, along with a health club. Additionally, voco’s brand hallmarks, a bold design and amenities will add a distinctive charm to every stay.

Both upcoming InterContinental and voco hotels will be located close to several leisure and sightseeing destinations, including the Pyramids and the future Grand Egyptian Museum. Being a part of the Arkan Palm master plan, set to be one of the best mixed-use developments in the area, the hotels will be easily visible and accessible to all in West Cairo.

InterContinental West Cairo and voco West Cairo Suites will both be 45-minute drive away from the Cairo International Airport, and 30 minutes to downtown Cairo.

IHG® currently has 7 hotels operating across 4 brands in Egypt, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and has a strong pipeline of 13 hotels due to open in the next 2-5 years.